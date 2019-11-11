USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback retreating against Yen, trades near 109.00 handle and 200 DMA

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is starting the week on the back foot. 
  • The market is challenging the 109.00 handle in the New York session. 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is trading near the 109.00 handle and the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) on the daily chart. In the last two months the spot has been rising consistently suggesting potential further strength.
 
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
The spot is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart, suggesting a bullish bias in the medium term. The market is battling with the 109.00 handle. Resistances on the way up are seen at the 109.32/49 price zone, 109.77 level, followed by the 110.34 price level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
USD/JPY is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish momentum in the near term. Support is seen at the 108.75, 108.47 and 107.93 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.99
Today Daily Change -0.23
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 109.22
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.71
Daily SMA50 107.98
Daily SMA100 107.64
Daily SMA200 109.03
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.48
Previous Daily Low 109.08
Previous Weekly High 109.49
Previous Weekly Low 108.1
Previous Monthly High 109.29
Previous Monthly Low 106.48
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.32
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.04
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.86
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.63
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.44
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.66
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.84

 

 

