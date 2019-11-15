USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Greenback rebounds from November lows, trading above 108.70 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is trading at daily highs into the London close this Friday. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 108.90/109.03 resistance zone. 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is trading just below the 109.00 handle and the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) on the daily time frame. In the last two months, the market has been gaining considerable ground.
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
USD/JPY is rebounding from the November lows while trading above the 100 and 200 SMAs. The market is approaching the 108.90/109.03 resistance zone near the 50 SMA. A break above it can lead to further gains towards the 109.33/109.47 resistance zone. 
 

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
USD/JPY is challenging the 200 SMA on the 30-minute chart. Support can be found near the 108.72 and 108.47 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.84
Today Daily Change 0.41
Today Daily Change % 0.38
Today daily open 108.43
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.74
Daily SMA50 108.17
Daily SMA100 107.69
Daily SMA200 109.01
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.86
Previous Daily Low 108.23
Previous Weekly High 109.49
Previous Weekly Low 108.1
Previous Monthly High 109.29
Previous Monthly Low 106.48
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.48
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.16
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.88
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.53
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.79
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.14
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.42

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures