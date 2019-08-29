USD/JPY technical analysis: Challenging weekly highs ahead of the Tokyo Consumer Price Index

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is challenging the weekly highs ahead of the release of the Tokyo inflation at 23:30 GMT.
  • The levels to beat for bulls are at the 106.77 and 107.07 resistances.
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading in the upper half of its weekly range while trading below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is holding above the 106.00 handle as the bear trend is currently on hold. 
 

USD/JPY 4-hour chart

 
USD/JPY is challenging the 106.55 resistance. Bulls would need a daily close above 106.77 resistance to drive the market towards 107.07, 107.22 and 107.77 resistance levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
Dollar/Yen is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate support is seen at 106.30, 105.12 and 105.90 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. The Tokyo Consumer Price Index at 23:30 GMT can lead to high volatility in JPY-related pairs. 
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.5
Today Daily Change 0.38
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 106.12
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 106.21
Daily SMA50 107.33
Daily SMA100 108.71
Daily SMA200 109.8
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.23
Previous Daily Low 105.65
Previous Weekly High 106.74
Previous Weekly Low 105.26
Previous Monthly High 109.01
Previous Monthly Low 107.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.01
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 105.87
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.77
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.42
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.2
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.35
Daily Pivot Point R2 106.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 106.93

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

