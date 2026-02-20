TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

NZD/USD stable as RBNZ delays rate hikes, US trade concerns linger

  • NZD/USD trades around 0.5970 as markets digest the RBNZ’s steady rate decision and shifting US trade dynamics.
  • The Reserve Bank of New Zealand pushes back the timing of any potential rate hike to late 2026 or early 2027.
  • Fresh uncertainty over US tariffs and Federal Reserve policy expectations keeps currency markets cautious.
NZD/USD stable as RBNZ delays rate hikes, US trade concerns linger
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

NZD/USD trades around 0.5970 on Friday at the time of writing, virtually unchanged on the day, after briefly fluctuating in the wake of the monetary policy decision in New Zealand. The pair struggles to find a clear direction as investors digest a steady policy stance from the New Zealand central bank combined with more cautious rate guidance.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) decided to keep its Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at its February meeting, marking the first decision under new Governor Anna Breman. While the market widely expected the hold, the accompanying communication is perceived as dovish. Anna Breman stated that the path toward a sustainable return to the 2% inflation target has been uneven, while noting that inflation is expected to return to the target range in the first quarter of this year.

More importantly, the central bank pushed expectations for the next potential rate hike to late 2026 or early 2027. This shift reinforces the view that the RBNZ is prioritizing stability and aims to avoid premature tightening that could further weigh on economic activity. For the New Zealand Dollar (NZD), this outlook reduces relative yield appeal, particularly against currencies supported by central banks that remain cautious about the timing of easing.

In the short term, however, the impact on NZD/USD remains contained. The US Dollar (USD) is itself trading in an uncertain environment, shaped by shifting expectations regarding the rate path of the Federal Reserve (Fed) and a gradual slowdown in certain economic indicators.

In addition, renewed uncertainty surrounding US trade policy is adding another layer of volatility to currency markets. The recent ruling by the US Supreme Court striking down former US President Donald Trump’s broad “national security” tariff framework has introduced fresh questions about the future direction of US tariffs.

While the decision removes a key structural inflationary pressure in the near term, the US administration is expected to seek alternative legal avenues to reimpose tariffs. This evolving trade backdrop contributes to uncertainty around US growth, inflation, and ultimately Federal Reserve policy expectations, indirectly influencing demand for both the US Dollar and risk-sensitive currencies such as the New Zealand Dollar.

New Zealand Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.05%-0.18%0.00%0.04%-0.18%0.11%0.07%
EUR0.05%-0.13%0.04%0.09%-0.14%0.16%0.11%
GBP0.18%0.13%0.19%0.22%-0.01%0.29%0.24%
JPY0.00%-0.04%-0.19%0.04%-0.19%0.09%0.06%
CAD-0.04%-0.09%-0.22%-0.04%-0.23%0.06%0.02%
AUD0.18%0.14%0.00%0.19%0.23%0.30%0.25%
NZD-0.11%-0.16%-0.29%-0.09%-0.06%-0.30%-0.05%
CHF-0.07%-0.11%-0.24%-0.06%-0.02%-0.25%0.05%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trims gains, back below 1.1800

EUR/USD trims gains, back below 1.1800

EUR/USD now loses some upside momentum, returning to the area below the 1.1800 support as the Greenback manages to regain some composure following the SCOTUS-led pullback earlier in the session.

GBP/USD off highs, recedes to the sub-1.3500 area

GBP/USD off highs, recedes to the sub-1.3500 area

Following earlier highs north of 1.3500 the figure, GBP/USD now faces some renewed downside pressure, revisiting the 1.3490 zone as the US Dollar manages to regain some upside impulse in the latter part of the NA session on Friday.

Gold climbs to weekly tops, approaches $5,100/oz

Gold climbs to weekly tops, approaches $5,100/oz

Gold keeps the bid tone well in place at the end of the week, now hitting fresh weekly highs and retargeting the key $5,100 mark per troy ounce. The move higher in the yellow metal comes in response to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and modest losses in the US Dollar.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound as risk appetite improves

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound as risk appetite improves

Bitcoin rises marginally, nearing the immediate resistance of $68,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Major altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, hold key support levels as bulls aim to maintain marginal intraday gains.

Week ahead – Markets brace for heightened volatility as event risk dominates

Week ahead – Markets brace for heightened volatility as event risk dominates

Dollar strength dominates markets as risk appetite remains subdued. A Supreme Court ruling, geopolitics and Fed developments are in focus. Pivotal Nvidia earnings on Wednesday as investors question tech sector weakness.

Ripple bulls defend key support amid waning retail demand and ETF inflows

Ripple bulls defend key support amid waning retail demand and ETF inflows

XRP ticks up above $1.40 support, but waning retail demand suggests caution. XRP attracts $4 million in spot ETF inflows on Thursday, signaling renewed institutional investor interest.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers