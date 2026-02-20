Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rises as US Supreme Court blocks Trump tariffs

GBP/USD rises as US Supreme Court blocks Trump tariffs

The GBP/USD edges higher over 0.23% after the US Supreme Court ruled against President Donald Trump's tariffs enacted under a a law meant for use in national emergencies. This and a softer than expected Gross Domestic Product report in the US weighed on the Dollar. The pair trades at 1.3494 at the time of writing.

Pound Sterling ticks up against USD after UK flash PMI, Retail Sales data, US Q4 GDP eyed

The Pound Sterling (GBP) edges higher to near 1.3470 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Friday after recovering earlier losses. The GBP/USD pair ticks up as the Pound Sterling trades higher after the release of the upbeat United Kingdom (UK) Retail Sales data for January and the preliminary S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for February.

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Recovers early losses after strong UK Retail Sales data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) claws back its early losses and flattens around 1.3460 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Friday. The GBP/USD pair attracts bids after the release of the United Kingdom (UK) Retail Sales data for January.