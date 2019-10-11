USD/JPY technical analysis: Bulls trying to seize control above 4-month old descending trend-line

The USD/JPY pair finally broke out of its daily consolidative trading range and jumped to near two-week tops, around the 108.25 region in the last hour. A sustained move above 100-day EMA was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and remained supportive of some follow-through buying interest on Friday. The pair is now trying to build on the momentum further beyond a four-month-old descending trend-line resistance amid growing US-China trade optimism. This is closely followed by 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the 112.40-104.45 downfall, which if cleared will set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move. Beyond the said hurdle around mid-108.00s, the pair is likely to aim towards reclaiming the 109.00 handle en-route 61.8% Fibo. resistance near the 109.30-35 region. On the flip side, any meaningful pullback now seems to find some support near the 107.85 region (100-day EMA), which if broken might negate the constructive outlook.

