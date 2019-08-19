USD/JPY technical analysis: 4-day long support-line caps immediate declines

- USD/JPY keeps trading above four-day-old trend-line.
- 4H 100MA, two-week-old resistance-line restrict near-term advances.
Despite pulling back from 106.50, USD/JPY remains above immediate support-line while trading near 106.35 during early Monday.
While 106.50 acts as immediate upside resistance, buyers will be more concerned about 106.83/85 confluence including two-week long descending trend-line and 100-bar moving average on the four-hour chart (4H 100MA).
In a case prices rally beyond 106.85, 50% Fibonacci retracement of current month declines, at 107.20, can question bulls ahead of pushing them towards 107.60 and 108.00 resistances.
Alternatively, a downside break of 106.25 can quickly fetch the quote to 105.50 whereas 105.00 and January month low near 104.75 will be on sellers’ radar next.
USD/JPY 4-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
-
- R3 107.04
- R2 106.77
- R1 106.57
- PP 106.3
-
- S1 106.1
- S2 105.83
- S3 105.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Looks south after the weakest weekly close since May 2017
EUR/USD is on the defensive, having closed at 1.1089 on Friday, the weakest weekly close since May 2017. The daily chart shows the pair repeatedly faced rejection above 1.1230.
GBP/USD: On the bids to 1.2160 after latest US/UK headlines
GBP/USD rises after the UK government turns down pessimistic predictions in the Yellowhammer report. The latest statements from the US President Donald Trump add to the strength.
USD/JPY bounces off 106.25, focus on Fed minutes, Jackson Hole
USD/JPY bounces off the key support at 106.25 and heads back towards the 106.50 level, in response to downbeat Japanese trade data, risk-on action in the Asian equities and higher Treasury yields.
Gold: Under pressure after bearish outside day, eyes sub-$1,500 levels
Gold is flashing red after Friday's bearish outside day candle. The yellow metal created a bearish outside day candlestick pattern on Friday, which occurs when the trading range engulfs preceding trading day's high and low.
Week Ahead: Jackson Hole, FOMC minutes & recession fear
There is some Deja vu to this backdrop, its basically a continuation of last week but with some big new developments. This was the worst week of 2019 for equities.