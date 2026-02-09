Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD hovers near 1.3600

GBP/USD hovers near 1.3600 as UK government crisis weighs on Pound Sterling

GBP/USD moves sideways after registering modest gains in the previous session, trading around 1.3610 during the European hours on Monday. The pair could come under pressure as the Pound Sterling (GBP) may weaken amid a fresh government crisis in the United Kingdom (UK). Downing Street Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney has resigned, accepting responsibility for advising Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the appointment of Jeffrey Epstein-linked Peter Mandelson as US ambassador.

The US Dollar (USD) comes under pressure against its peers, with traders turning cautious ahead of key economic releases that were delayed by the partial government shutdown. The January jobs report, due on Wednesday, is expected to point to stabilization in the labor market, with US Nonfarm Payrolls forecast to rise by 70,000, while the Unemployment Rate is seen holding steady at 4.4%. Meanwhile, the delayed January consumer price index data is scheduled for release on Friday. Read more...

