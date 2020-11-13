USD/JPY struggles to hold above 104.60 with the yen picking up

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • USD/JPY accelerates its reversal beloew 105.00 to reach 104.55 area.
  • Theyen appreciates on coronavirus concerns.
  • The dollar remains bullish while above 104.40 – UOB. 

The USD/JPY has accelerated its downtrend from week highs at 105.65 after breaking below 105.00 on Friday and is attempting to stay above the 104.55/60 area. The greenback is trimming gains after Monday’s rally although still on course to close the week 1.2% higher.

The yen appreciates on COVID-19 converns

The safe-haven Japanese yen has been appreciating across the board over the last two days, fuelled by market concerns about the economic consequences of the second coronavirus wave that is hitting US and Europe. The fast increase of infections and deaths have cooled off the enthusiasm about a potential vaccine.

Furthermore, US Treasury Bond yields, one of the main reasons for the dollar rally, have continued retreating, which has weighed on USD demand. The yield for the 10-year US Treasury note has dropped to 0.88% after having peaked at 0.97% on Wednesday, its highest level since the first pandemic outbreak in March.

USD/JPY remains biased higher while above 104.40 – UOB

The FX Analysis Team at UOBis still bullish about the USD contemplating a retest of 106.10: “As highlighted, there is ‘room for the current strong advance in USD to test the major resistance at 106.10’. At this stage, the odds for a sustained rise above this level are not high. On the downside, a break of 104.40 (‘strong support’ level previously at 104.00) would indicate that USD is not ready for 106.10.”

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 104.6
Today Daily Change -0.53
Today Daily Change % -0.50
Today daily open 105.13
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 104.77
Daily SMA50 105.23
Daily SMA100 105.84
Daily SMA200 106.92
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 105.48
Previous Daily Low 105.07
Previous Weekly High 105.35
Previous Weekly Low 103.18
Previous Monthly High 106.11
Previous Monthly Low 104.03
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 105.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 105.32
Daily Pivot Point S1 104.98
Daily Pivot Point S2 104.82
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.57
Daily Pivot Point R1 105.38
Daily Pivot Point R2 105.64
Daily Pivot Point R3 105.79

 

 

 

Latest Forex News

