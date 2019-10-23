USD/JPY struggles below mid-108.00s, over one-week lows

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Softer risk mood helped revive safe-haven demand and exerted some pressure.
  • Fed rate cut expectations kept the USD bulls on the defensive and weighed further.

The Greenback held weaker against its Japanese counterpart, with the USD/JPY pair struggling below mid-108.00s, or over one-week lows set earlier this Wednesday.
 
The pair added to the overnight modest losses and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Wednesday – also marking its fifth day of a negative move in the previous six – amid reviving safe-haven demand.

Weighed down by reviving safe-haven demand

The latest Brexit development, wherein the UK lawmakers rejected the government's proposed timetable for passing legislation to ratify its Brexit deal, weighed on investors' sentiment and underpinned the Japanese Yen's perceived safe-haven demand.
 
A slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment was evident from a softer mood around equity markets and reinforced by a subdued action surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, which further inspired bearish traders and collaborated to the pair's weaker tone.
 
Meanwhile, the US Dollar remained on the defensive on the back of firming market expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates further at its upcoming meeting on October 29-30 and did little to lend any support or provide any meaningful impetus.
 
In absence of any major market-moving economic releases on Wednesday, it will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to find any buying interest at lower levels or continues with its recent corrective slide from the vicinity of 109.00 handle touched on October 15.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.34
Today Daily Change -0.14
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 108.48
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.93
Daily SMA50 107.31
Daily SMA100 107.57
Daily SMA200 109.07
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.73
Previous Daily Low 108.44
Previous Weekly High 108.94
Previous Weekly Low 108.03
Previous Monthly High 108.48
Previous Monthly Low 105.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.55
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.37
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.26
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.66
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.84
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.95

 

 

