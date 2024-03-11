USD/JPY steady, but on the low end as investors knuckle down for US CPI inflation

- USD/JPY remains just shy of 147.00 following last week’s declines.
- Japan’s Q4 GDP print early Monday missed the mark.
- US CPI inflation is expected to come in mixed.
USD/JPY kicked off the new week on the low side of the 147.00 handle, with the pair steeply off of March’s early highs above 150.00. Markets are geared up for Tuesday’s US CPI inflation print as investors continue to seek out signs the Federal Reserve (Fed) could be pushed into early rate cuts if inflation eases off rapidly enough.
Japan’s Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) print came in below expectations, but managed to recover from the previous QoQ decline of -0.1%. Q4 GDP printed at 0.1%, missing the forecast 0.3%. Annualized Q4 GDP in Japan also missed the mark, coming in at 0.4% versus the forecast rebound of 1.1%, though GDP growth still improved from the previous figure of -0.4%.
US CPI Preview: Forecasts from 10 major banks, inflation still too high
February’s US MoM CPI print is expected to accelerate to 0.4% from 0.3% as uneven inflation continues to weigh. Core MoM CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, is expected to tick down to 0.3% from 0.4%.
Annualized CPI is forecast to hold at 3.1% with Core YoY CPI expected to come in at 0.3% versus the previous 0.4%.
USD/JPY technical outlook
USD/JPY is notably on the week side heading into a new trading week, with the pair pinned on the south side of the 147.00 handle heading into the early Tuesday session. The pair is down over 2.5% from March’s peak bids near 150.70, with February’s all-time highs at 150.88.
Last week accelerated into the bearish side, extending a technical drag down the chart paper after the previous week snapped an eight-week winning streak. USD/JPY has closed flat or in the green for eight consecutive weeks, but now the pair is getting dragged back into bear country. The last meaningful technical floor sits at the last swing low into the 146.00 handle, with the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) rising into 146.22.
USD/JPY hourly chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|146.83
|Today Daily Change
|-0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|147.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|149.95
|Daily SMA50
|147.94
|Daily SMA100
|147.64
|Daily SMA200
|146.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|148.12
|Previous Daily Low
|146.48
|Previous Weekly High
|150.57
|Previous Weekly Low
|146.48
|Previous Monthly High
|150.89
|Previous Monthly Low
|145.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|147.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|147.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|146.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|145.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|144.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|147.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|148.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|149.6
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD faces slight drop amid US inflation data anticipation
The AUD/USD begins Tuesday’s Asian session with minuscule losses, following Monday’s -0.19% performance on a risk-off impulse as traders brace for the release of US inflation data. The pair exchanges hands at 0.6612, with losses of 0.02%.
EUR/USD slips on Monday, paring recent gains ahead of US CPI inflation
EUR/USD eased back on Monday, dropping away from 1.0950 as investors gear up for Tuesday’s US Consumer Price Index inflation. Germany’s final CPI inflation print early Tuesday is not expected to deviate meaningfully from preliminary figures.
Gold wraps Monday’s session at around $2,180 as traders anticipate US inflation report
Gold prices were virtually unchanged late in the North American session with traders bracing for the release of February’s US CPI data, which is estimated to stay unchanged for headline figures. Core data is foreseen cooling down, which would weigh on the US Dollar and boost XAU/USD.
Will BTC make it to $80K before halving after LSE and MicroStrategy announcements?
Bitcoin price is en route north, steadily reaching towards the $80,000 psychological level. It comes as the countdown to the halving continues, with data from CoinGecko putting estimates at 39 days.
Markets brace for a key inflation test
Wall Street traders appeared to be sitting on their hands at the start of the week, lacking serious motivation to keep pushing the rally wagon higher. An inflation test looms before the next Federal Reserve gathering, which could sway guidance.