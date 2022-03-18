USD/JPY steadily climbs to 119.00 mark, closer to multi-year peak post-BoJ

- USD/JPY regained positive traction on Friday after the BoJ announced its monetary policy decision.
- The BoJ stuck to its ultra-accommodative policy stance and downgraded its economic assessment.
- The Fed’s more hawkish outlook underpinned the USD and supports prospects for additional gains.
The USD/JPY pair inched back closer to the multi-year peak during the early European session and is now looking to build on the momentum beyond the 119.00 mark.
Following the previous day's two-day/directionless consolidative price moves, the USD/JPY pair attracted fresh buying on Friday after the Bank of Japan announced its policy decision. As was expected, the BoJ stuck to its accommodative policy stance and also downgraded the overall assessment of the economy.
The Japanese central bank warned of a very high uncertainty over the economic fallout from the Ukraine crisis and signalled to keep its monetary policy ultra-loose for the time being. In the post-meeting press conference, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated that the BoJ will ease further without hesitation as needed.
Conversely, the Fed on Wednesday sounded more hawkish and announced the start of the policy tightening cycle. Moreover, the so-called dot-plot indicated that the Fed could raise rates at all the six remaining meetings in 2022 to combat high inflation. The divergent BoJ-Fed policy outlooks acted as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair.
Bulls further took cues from elevated US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond held just below the highest level since June 2019 touched earlier this week. This, in turn, favours bullish traders and supports prospects for an extension of the USD/JPY pair's recent bullish trajectory.
That said, a generally weaker tone around the equity markets might drive some haven flows towards the Japanese yen and cap gains for the USD/JPY pair. The lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks turned out to be a key factor that weighed on investors' sentiment and benefitted traditional safe-haven assets.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for sustained strength beyond the 119.00 mark before placing fresh bullish bets around the USD/JPY pair. Nevertheless, the major remains on track to record the highest weekly close since January 2016 amid a relatively thin US economic docket, featuring the release of Existing Home Sales data.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|118.95
|Today Daily Change
|0.35
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|118.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|116.02
|Daily SMA50
|115.35
|Daily SMA100
|114.74
|Daily SMA200
|112.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|119.02
|Previous Daily Low
|118.37
|Previous Weekly High
|117.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.81
|Previous Monthly High
|116.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|118.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|118.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|118.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|118
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|117.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|118.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|119.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|119.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive below 1.1100 amid Ukraine crisis-led anxiety
EUR/USD is trading on the backfoot below 1.1100, undermined by the resurgent haven demand for the US dollar. Markets remain anxious amid a lack of progress on the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. Focus shifts to Xi-Biden call amid a lack of top-tier economic data.
GBP/USD defends gains above 1.3150 amid risk-aversion
GBP/USD is holding gains above 1.3150, having faded a spike near 1.3185, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid a risk-off mood. Meager progress on the Russia-Ukraine peace keeps investors on the edge. The BOE delivered a cautious rate hike on Thursday.
Gold eyes worst week in four months below $1,950 amid Ukraine woes
Gold prices trade below $1,950, fading a two-day rebound from monthly low amid mixed concerns over Ukraine-Russia. Anxiety ahead of the Xi-Biden call weighs on market sentiment. Yields, stock futures remain pressured, DXY rebounds from weekly low.
Cardano price range tightens, ADA reveals plan to revisit $1
Cardano price has been stuck trading in a tight range for roughly two weeks with minor daily returns. This sideways movement is reminiscent of the one that occurred in late January and indicates that a bullish breakout seems likely.
Peace, war, and free trade
The vulnerability of the free trade orientation stems from its implications relating to war and peace. Given current developments in Ukraine, however, I’ve come to recognize some naïveté about that perspective.