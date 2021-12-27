USD/JPY stays sluggish above 114.00, ignores Japan Retail Sales, BOJ Summary of Opinions

- USD/JPY takes rounds to monthly high, bounces off intraday low.
- Japan Retail Trade rose 1.9% in October, versus 1.7% consensus.
- BOJ Summary of Opinions showed policymakers discussed inflationary pressure.
- Holiday season, mixed clues over Omicron and light calendar to limit market moves.
USD/JPY struggles for a clear direction during the initial Tokyo trading on Monday. In doing so, the yen pair portray the holiday mood at the desks while also paying a little attention to the domestic catalysts.
Japan’s Retail Trade for October grew past 1.7% market forecasts and 0.9% YoY prior to 1.9% while the seasonally adjusted figures grew to 1.2% versus 0.5% expected and downwardly revised 1.0% prior. It’s worth noting that Large Retailer Sales rose 1.4% against 0.0% consensus and 0.9% previous readouts during the stated month.
In addition to the Japanese data, the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) latest Summary of Opinions was also released and was ignored by the USD/JPY traders. “Bank of Japan policymakers discussed recent rising inflationary pressures that could force them to alter their view the country remained vulnerable to the risk of deflation,” per the latest report shared via Reuters.
“In the next quarterly report due in January, it's necessary to examine whether the current assessment - that risks to prices are skewed to the downside - remains appropriate,” adds BOJ Summary of Opinions.
Elsewhere, Japan government shares upbeat employment reports concerning college graduates. “A total of 74.2 percent of those who graduated from college in Japan this March found jobs, down 3.5 percentage points from the previous year for the second straight yearly fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to government data,” said Kyodo News.
A mixed play of the risk catalysts and an absence of major traders due to the year-end holidays seem to have restricted the immediate USD/JPY moves. That said, the Omicron-linked fears battle optimism about overcoming the pandemic and recently firmer US data to challenge the USD/JPY traders.
That said, the average number of new US coronavirus cases has risen 45% to 179,000 per day over the past week, per Reuters tally whereas the UK and France reported a fresh high of Covid-19 daily infections, respectively crossing 122,000 and 94,000 daily cases at the latest.
On the positive side, a report from Mastercard, shared by Reuters, shows that the US retail sales rose 8.5% during this year's holiday shopping season from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24. Furthermore, US VP Harris sounds optimistic about getting President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better (BBB) plan despite the latest challenges raised by Senator Joe Manchin. Goldman Sachs raised doubt on the issue while saying, “While Congress is likely to approve some new spending on manufacturing and supply chain-related incentives, we no longer expect the Senate to pass the Build Back Better bill and the near-term spending it includes on the extension of the expanded child tax credit." Additionally, receding fears of Omicron, mainly due to positive developments concerning the virus cure and studies showing less hospitalization due to the South African COVID-19 variant, also keep the USD/JPY buyers hopeful.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields remain pressured around 1.48% whereas the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains by the press time.
Looking forward, US Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index for December, expected 13.2 versus 11.8 prior, may offer intermediate moves to the USD/JPY prices, in addition to the risk catalysts, during a likely sluggish session.
Technical analysis
Although a monthly resistance line guards short-term USD/JPY advances around 114.50, buyers remain hopeful until the quote stays beyond the 50-DMA level of 113.88.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|114.41
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|114.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|113.62
|Daily SMA50
|113.89
|Daily SMA100
|112.23
|Daily SMA200
|110.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|114.51
|Previous Daily Low
|114.3
|Previous Weekly High
|114.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|113.33
|Previous Monthly High
|115.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|114.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|114.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|114.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|114.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to defend 1.1300 but key SMA to test bears
EUR/USD stays pressured towards 1.1300 during a holiday thin Asian trading session on Monday. The major currency pair bounced off the 200-SMA level, near 1.1305, the previous day but the virus-led market fears seem to weigh on the quote.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3400 as Brexit, Omicron fears battle thin liquidity
GBP/USD takes rounds to 1.3400 during an inactive Asian session on Monday. The cable pair snapped a three-day uptrend near the monthly high the previous day as fears over South Africa-linked covid variant and Brexit escalate. However, an offer in the UK and holiday mood elsewhere in the west restricts the market’s moves of late.
Gold retreats towards $1,800 as Omicron weighs on sentiment
Gold (XAU/USD) struggles to defend the $1,800 threshold amid a sluggish Asian session on Monday. The yellow metal witnessed a lackluster session the previous day amid an offer in multiple global markets.
Cardano reveals plans to revamp quality of dApps through certification levels
Input Output Hong Kong, the software firm that developed Cardano, is developing certification levels to assess the quality of decentralized applications. Cardano’s goal is to secure smart contracts in its ecosystem.
Inflation is perhaps the biggest challenge of 2022
In 2021, inflation (CPI consumer price index) has increased significantly in both advanced and emerging economies. The persistence of inflation at high levels could have multiple effects on the economy, businesses, markets, and society as a whole.