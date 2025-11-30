TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/JPY softens to near 156.00 ahead of BoJ's Ueda speech

  • USD/JPY trades with mild losses around 156.10 in Monday’s early Asian session. 
  • Growing speculation that the Fed may cut interest rates in December drags the US Dollar lower.  
  • Traders brace for the BoJ’s Ueda speech and US ISM Manufacturing PMI data on Monday. 
USD/JPY softens to near 156.00 ahead of BoJ's Ueda speech
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The USD/JPY pair posts modest losses near 156.10 during the early Asian session on Monday. Traders raise bets that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates again at the December policy meeting, which weighs on the US Dollar (USD) against the Japanese Yen (JPY). Later on Monday, the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda is set to speak. Also, the US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report for November will be published. 

US softer labor market data and dovish remarks from the Fed officials fueled expectations of a December rate cut. Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in nearly an 87% chance of a reduction at the conclusion of the Fed's December 9-10 meeting, up from 71% odds a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Fed officials will enter a quiet period ahead of the Fed meeting. Traders await the upcoming US economic data for fresh impetus. 

Reuters reported on Thursday that the Japanese government plans to issue more new bonds to fund Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s economic package. Concerns over the supply of new government debt had pushed longer-dated government bond yields to their highest in more than two decades earlier this month. This, in turn, could undermine the Japanese Yen and create a tailwind for the pair. 

Hawkish comments from some BoJ policymakers, including Junko Koeda and Kazuyuki Masu, increase expectations of a BoJ rate hike in December, which might help limit the JPY’s losses. However, BoJ’s Ueda speech will be closely monitored on Monday, as it might offer some hints about a rate hike at the BoJ's December meeting.

Japanese Yen FAQs

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.

Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.

The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD flirts with 200-day SMA hurdle, above 1.1600 amid a broadly weaker USD

EUR/USD flirts with 200-day SMA hurdle, above 1.1600 amid a broadly weaker USD

The EUR/USD pair regains positive traction at the start of a new week and climbs back above the 1.1600 round figure during the Asian session. Bulls now await a move beyond a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average before placing fresh bets and positioning for an extension of a one-week-old uptrend amid the prevalent US Dollar selling bias.

GBP/USD flat lines near 1.3250 amid UK budget relief

GBP/USD flat lines near 1.3250 amid UK budget relief

The GBP/USD pair holds steady near 1.3245 during the Asian session on Monday as traders continue to digest the UK’s Autumn Budget. The potential downside for the major pair might be limited due to the rising expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in the December meeting. 

Gold retakes $4,250 as Fed rate-cut expectations undermine USD

Gold retakes $4,250 as Fed rate-cut expectations undermine USD

Gold is testing $4,250 early Monday, extending Friday's strong upsurge. Dovish Fed expectations keep the US Dollar depressed near its lowest level in nearly two weeks and continue to underpin the non-yielding bullion. Bulls regain poise, awaiting this week's key US macro releases scheduled at the start of a new month.

Week ahead: US data to stay in the limelight as Fed bets gather pace

Week ahead: US data to stay in the limelight as Fed bets gather pace

Flurry of US data to test dovish Fed expectations as next meeting looms. ISM PMIs, ADP employment and PCE inflation may yet upset rate cut hopes. Eurozone CPI, Australian GDP, Canadian employment also on tap.

November’s FAFO market: A liquidity opera that refused to break

November’s FAFO market: A liquidity opera that refused to break

November felt like a month scripted by a mischievous market god, the kind who enjoys jolting traders out of their convictions before handing them a warm cup of liquidity and whispering “Relax, child… don’t fight the Fed, and for heaven’s sake don’t fight the machines.” 

Ripple trades sideways amid low on-chain activity, whale selling

Ripple trades sideways amid low on-chain activity, whale selling

Ripple is trading in a narrow range, with support at $2.15 and resistance at $2.30 at the time of writing on Friday. For four consecutive days, the cross-border remittance token has remained in this narrow range, suggesting a battle for control between the bulls and the bears.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers