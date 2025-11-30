The USD/JPY pair posts modest losses near 156.10 during the early Asian session on Monday. Traders raise bets that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates again at the December policy meeting, which weighs on the US Dollar (USD) against the Japanese Yen (JPY). Later on Monday, the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda is set to speak. Also, the US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report for November will be published.

US softer labor market data and dovish remarks from the Fed officials fueled expectations of a December rate cut. Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in nearly an 87% chance of a reduction at the conclusion of the Fed's December 9-10 meeting, up from 71% odds a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Fed officials will enter a quiet period ahead of the Fed meeting. Traders await the upcoming US economic data for fresh impetus.

Reuters reported on Thursday that the Japanese government plans to issue more new bonds to fund Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s economic package. Concerns over the supply of new government debt had pushed longer-dated government bond yields to their highest in more than two decades earlier this month. This, in turn, could undermine the Japanese Yen and create a tailwind for the pair.

Hawkish comments from some BoJ policymakers, including Junko Koeda and Kazuyuki Masu, increase expectations of a BoJ rate hike in December, which might help limit the JPY’s losses. However, BoJ’s Ueda speech will be closely monitored on Monday, as it might offer some hints about a rate hike at the BoJ's December meeting.