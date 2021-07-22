USD/JPY snaps two-day uptrend above 110.00 amid sluggish markets

- USD/JPY fades bounces off intraday low, prints mild losses on a day.
- Market sentiment dwindles amid mixed clues concerning virus, US stimulus.
- US Treasury yields pause after rising for two consecutive days.
- Light calendar, pre-ECB trading lull test the pair’s moves.
USD/JPY fails to extend the previous two-day advances, down 0.08% intraday near 110.22, amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. The yen pair earlier followed the US Treasury yields and respected the US dollar gains, backed by a risk-off mood. However, the latest pullback lacks major catalysts to rely upon, amid the Marine Day off in Japan.
Although US Senators rejected opening debate on US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending plan, Democrats remain optimistic, including Biden, over the final passage of the deal. Also on the positive side were strong earnings that propelled Wall Street benchmarks for the second consecutive day.
Read: US President Biden: Yes we will reach an infrastructure deal
The same risk-on mood dragged the US Dollar Index (DXY) from April highs to snap a four-day rally. Even so, the US 10-year Treasury yields stayed up for the second consecutive day, recently sidelined around 1.29%.
It’s worth noting that Tokyo reports the highest covid figures since mid-January for Wednesday, per Kyodo News, which in turn pushed the Japanese government to tighten border controls and escalate checks as Olympics begin after a year’s delay. On the other hand, the UK boasts of antibodies in 90% of British people while Australia marked the biggest jump in daily infections to September 2020 levels the previous day.
Looking forward, a light calendar at home keeps USD/JPY traders clueless and seeking risk catalysts for fresh direction. Among them, coronavirus and US stimulus, not to forget budget talks, will be the key to follow. Above all, it’s the ECB day and hence the European policymakers’ economic outlook will be observed closely, as they’re more likely to keep the easy money flowing.
Read: ECB Preview: Three reasons why Lagarde could hit the euro when it is down
Technical analysis
Unless closing below a confluence of 50-DMA and previous resistance line from July 02, around 110.00, USD/JPY remains directed to the mid-month swing high around 110.65 ahead of challenging the 111.00 threshold and the monthly peak near 111.65.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.19
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|110.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.45
|Daily SMA50
|109.96
|Daily SMA100
|109.49
|Daily SMA200
|106.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.39
|Previous Daily Low
|109.8
|Previous Weekly High
|110.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.71
|Previous Monthly High
|111.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
