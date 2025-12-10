The USD/JPY pair tumbles to near 156.00 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) weakens against the Japanese Yen (JPY) after the Federal Reserve (Fed) lowered interest rates in a widely expected move. The US weekly Initial Jobless Claims are due later on Thursday.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted 9-3 on Wednesday to lower the benchmark federal funds rate by 25 basis points (bps) to a range of 3.5%-3.75%. The Greenback edges lower against its rivals immediately after the Fed's announcement. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid argued that the policy rate should be held steady, while Fed Governor Stephen Miran again advocated for a jumbo reduction.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the reduction puts the central bank in a comfortable position as far as rates go. “We are well positioned to wait and see how the economy evolves,” said Powell. The CME FedWatch tool showed fed funds futures are pricing in a more than 77% probability that the US central bank would slash rates two more times next year.

On the other hand, Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has a pro-growth agenda, which is seen by markets as a signal for potential fiscal stimulus and looser financial conditions. Concerns about expansionary fiscal measures in Japan and growth worries could exert some selling pressure on the JPY and act as a tailwind for the pair.