- USD/JPY trades at 145.60, down 0.42%, as positive US data fails to lift the pair; DXY advances 0.51% to 103.718 but can't buoy USD/JPY.
- CME FedWatch Tool suggests the Fed will keep rates unchanged in September.
- Japan's retail sales exceed expectations with a 6.8% YoY increase, but a disappointing 2.4% contraction in Industrial Production adds to BoJ's policy dilemma.
The Greenback (USD) prints losses against the Japanese Yen (JPY) after reaching a daily high of 146.22, back below 146.00. Data from the United States (US) came better than expected but failed to bring the USD/JPY to life. The pair is trading at 145.60, down 0.42%
Greenback struggles to attain gains vs. the Yen despite better-than-expected data
A busy weekly economic agenda keeps most US Dollar pegged currency pairs trading volatile. Following Tuesday and Wednesday’s session, the buck was under a lot of stress. However, it regained some of its composure against most G10 FX currencies, except for the Japanese Yen.
The US Commerce Department revealed that the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred gauge for inflation, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), came as expected, climbing 4.2% YoY and 0.2% MoM as both figures aligned with the street’s forecasts. Regarding headline inflation, PCE remained unchanged at 3.3% YoY and 0.2%.
Other data showed that Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending August 26 came at 228K, below its forecast of 235K, according to the US Department of Labor. This, is contrary to the latest jobs data released, which pointed out the labor market was losing steam.
Today’s data added to past jobs releases in the US, alongside month-end flows, underpin the US Dollar (USD), which reached a bottom and is climbing according to the US Dollar Index (DXY). The DXY, an index that tracks a basket of six currencies’ performance vs. the USD, advances 0.51%, up at 103.718.
Even though economic growth has lost a step, it remains above the prior estimate of 2%, at 2.1% in the second quarter. That, alongside the US Commerce Department saying that consumer spending remains steady, jumping 0.8% in July, could keep the Fed in check. The CME FedWatch Tool, which depicts traders’ beliefs about increasing borrowing costs in the US, portrays that the Fed will keep rates unchanged at the September meeting. However, for November, the odds remain at 44.1% for a 25 bps increase.
In the meantime, Atlanta’s Fed President Raphael Bostic said the policy was appropriately restrictive to bring inflation towards the US central bank’s 2% target over a “reasonable” period.
On the Japanese front, Bank of Japan (BoJ) policymakers split between seeking a normalization of monetary policy and continued stimulus. BoJ’s board member Toyoaki Nakamura said it’s premature to tighten monetary conditions, as high import prices have driven inflation. He added that once the “deflationary mindset” is eradicated, the BoJ won’t need the Yield Curve Control (YCC).
Data-wise, Japan’s retail sales grew higher than the 5.4% YoY expected and rose by 6.8% in July, while Industrial Production plunged -2.4%, disappointing investors, which were expected a contraction of -1.4%.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The pair remains upward biased despite falling below the Tenkan-Sen, which has been recovered by buyers early in Thursday’s session. Even though the bulls are in charge, the USD/JPY must climb above yesterday’s high of 146.53 to pave the way for further upside, eyeing the year-to-date (YTD) high of 147.37. Otherwise, downside risks emerge below 145.55, which, once cleared, the major can dive and test the August 23 swing low of 144.54.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|145.58
|Today Daily Change
|-0.66
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|146.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|145.01
|Daily SMA50
|143.13
|Daily SMA100
|140.27
|Daily SMA200
|136.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|146.54
|Previous Daily Low
|145.56
|Previous Weekly High
|146.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|144.54
|Previous Monthly High
|144.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|146.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|145.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|145.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|145.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|144.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|146.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|147.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|147.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
