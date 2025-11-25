TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/JPY slips as Yen gains on intervention talk, US data disappoints

  • USD/JPY slips toward 156.00 as the Yen firms on intervention chatter and a weaker US Dollar.
  • Soft US PPI and disappointing Retail Sales data reinforce signs of cooling demand and easing inflation momentum.
  • Yen recovery remains shallow amid stimulus concerns and limited BoJ tightening conviction.
USD/JPY slips as Yen gains on intervention talk, US data disappoints
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Japanese Yen(JPY) trades on the front foot against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, with USD/JPY pressured by intervention chatter in Tokyo and a weaker Greenback following soft US economic data. At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 156.05, down nearly 0.50%, retreating from recent multi-month highs.

The US Dollar came under heavy selling pressure after delayed Producer Price Index (PPI) and Retail Sales figures for September pointed to softer inflation momentum and weakening consumer demand.

Headline PPI rose 0.3% MoM, in line with expectations, while the annual rate held at 2.7%, but the core measure increased only 0.2% MoM, undershooting the 0.3% forecast and easing to 2.6% YoY from 2.9%.

Retail Sales also disappointed. Headline Retail Sales rose 0.2% MoM, missing the 0.4% forecast and slowing from 0.6% in August. On an annual basis, Retail Sales rose 4.3% YoY in September, easing from around 5.0% in August.

Retail Sales Control Group, which feeds directly into GDP calculations, contracted 0.1% in September, missing expectations for a 0.3% increase and easing from 0.6% in August. Retail Sales ex-Autos came in at 0.3% MoM, undershooting the 0.4% forecast and slowing from 0.6% in August.

Labour market signals also pointed to further softening, with the ADP Employment Change 4-week average falling to -13.5K from -2.5K. The decline reflects easing job creation momentum and adds to signs of a weakening labour market.

Markets were already ramping up interest rate cut bets following dovish remarks from influential Federal Reserve (Fed) officials who signalled openness to easing, and the latest data has strengthened confidence that policymakers may, in fact, cut rates in December.

In Japan, repeated verbal intervention warnings from Finance Minister Katayama and other officials helped the Yen regain ground, as authorities reiterated discomfort with rapid currency moves and signalled readiness to act if needed.

However, fiscal concerns tied to the government’s large stimulus package, along with doubts that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will hike rates in the near term, continue to undermine the Yen’s broader outlook and limit the scope for sustained appreciation.

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.39%-0.56%-0.45%-0.04%0.24%0.05%-0.06%
EUR0.39%-0.17%-0.07%0.36%0.62%0.44%0.32%
GBP0.56%0.17%0.10%0.53%0.80%0.61%0.49%
JPY0.45%0.07%-0.10%0.41%0.69%0.48%0.38%
CAD0.04%-0.36%-0.53%-0.41%0.28%0.07%-0.03%
AUD-0.24%-0.62%-0.80%-0.69%-0.28%-0.19%-0.30%
NZD-0.05%-0.44%-0.61%-0.48%-0.07%0.19%-0.12%
CHF0.06%-0.32%-0.49%-0.38%0.03%0.30%0.12%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD faces the next hurdle at 1.1660

EUR/USD faces the next hurdle at 1.1660

EUR/USD gathers extra steam and climbs to multi-day highs near the key 1.1600 barrier as the NA session draws to a close on Wednesday. The intense recovery in spot comes on the back of further losses in the Greenback as investors gear up for the Thanksgiving Day on Thursday.

GBP/USD advances to four-week tops near 1.3230

GBP/USD advances to four-week tops near 1.3230

GBP/USD is on the front foot for a fifth straight day on Wednesday, surpassing the 1.3200 level to hit new four-week peaks. The latest push higher comes on the back of the softer Greenback and as traders assess the Autumn Budget details and the OBR’s fresh projections, looking for clues on how all of this might shape the BoE’s next policy steps.

Gold clinches two-week highs, focus on $4,200

Gold clinches two-week highs, focus on $4,200

Gold has shaken off Tuesday’s minor pullback and is back on the rise, pushing above $4,170 per troy ounce to reach fresh two-week tops. The move comes as markets continue to price in the prospect of additional Fed rate cuts. Even so, the climb is facing some resistance, with US Treasury yields ticking higher and making buyers a bit more cautious for now.

XRP extends losses as ETF inflows fail to lift market sentiment

XRP extends losses as ETF inflows fail to lift market sentiment

Ripple (XRP) is extending its decline, trading at $2.17 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The cross-border remittance token was rejected at $2.30 on Monday, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market despite steady inflows into Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

Rachel Reeves calms the bond market with £22bn of fiscal headroom

Rachel Reeves calms the bond market with £22bn of fiscal headroom

Fiscal headroom boost helps calm bond market. Yields fall and pound rises as markets take extra spending in their stride. Reeves placates Labour MPs, giving hope that taxes won’t rise further.

Ripple trades under strong bearish grip despite steady ETF inflows

Ripple trades under strong bearish grip despite steady ETF inflows

Ripple is extending its decline, trading at $2.17 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The cross-border remittance token was rejected at $2.30 on Monday, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market despite steady inflows into ETFs.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers