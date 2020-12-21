USD/JPY slides back below 103.50 as US dollar gains ebb away

- USD/JPY has slid back below the 103.50 and to Monday Asia Pacific session levels as USD strength ebbs away.
- Safe-haven JPY has been one of the better G10 FX performers on Monday amid risk-off flows.
USD/JPY continues to fall back from earlier highs above the 103.80 mark as strength in the US dollar ebbs away. The pair currently trades just to the south of 103.50, with gains on the day now just 0.1% or roughly 10 pips. Indeed, USD has seen a majority of its gains eroded vs most of its major G10 counterparts since the midpoint of the European morning, with the Dollar Index (DXY) having slipped from highs above 91.00 to current levels in the 90.20s.
JPY benefits from safe-haven properties
Aside from USD, which is still Monday’s best-performing currency within G10 FX, JPY has held up very well. Monday has seen a distinct risk of bias to global market trade amid concerns regarding the news coming out of the UK regarding a recently discovered, more virulent strain of Covid-19 that is spreading rapidly in the country and prompting London and much of the South East to be plunged back into full-scale lockdown. Though much of the downside in global US equities at least has now pared, in part as a result of the fact that a number of bank stocks have soured on after passing Fed Stress Tests that will allow them to recommence stock buybacks, JPY continues to hold up well as USD ebbs from earlier highs.
Japanese PM draw USD/JPY line in the sand
Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga has reportedly told the Japanese Finance Minister not to let USD/JPY depreciate below 100, reported Nikkei during Monday’s Asia Pacific session. The report added that his comment came with an “unspoken message” that the Finance Minister should be prepared to sell JPYs for USDs if the pair breaches this threshold. Apparently, his comments have been confirmed by multiple sources.
Clearly then, the Japanese PM is concerned about the effect that further depreciation of USD/JPY might have on Japan’s trade balance with the US. Moreover, this might be the Japanese PM's way of inadvertently demonstrating that he has does not have confidence in the BoJ’s ability to further weaken JPY.
The comments did not have any immediate effect on USD/JPY, but beware that if/when the pair does start getting close to this level, further jawboning from the Japanese Finance Ministry will become more likely, as would overt market manipulation ala the SNB.
USD/JPY gains still capped by 21DMA
USD/JPY is still seeing significant selling pressure ahead of its 21-day moving average (DMA). On Monday, the pair rallied as high as the 103.89 level, only just over 10 pips away from the pair’s 21DMA at just above 104.00. The pair has struggled to sustain gains above its 21DMA since mid-November and has consistently been unable to recover back towards its 50DMA, which currently sits at 104.41. Meanwhile, the last time the pair was above its 200DMA, which currently sits at 106.31, was all the way back in June.
USD/JPY four hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.2200 as panic eases
EUR/USD has recovered from a daily low of 1.2129 as fears ease. US lawmakers reached a $900 billion stimulus deal, supportive of a better market mood. EUR/USD trading around 1.2230.
GBP/USD trims part of its daily losses, hovers around 1.3350
GBP/USD recovered from an intraday low of 1.3187 as market players digest the latest headlines on Brexit, new coronavirus strain.
XAU/USD faces downside pressure as recovery finds resistance at $1885
Gold prices made sharp fluctuations on Monday to end hovering around $1880, at the same level it closed on Friday. The recovery from the slide to $1855 found resistance at $1885.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC dives to critical support barrier as bears target $20,000 before higher high
IntoTheBlock's IOMAP shows that there is a big cluster of addresses that purchased BTC around that price. If it gives way on a sustainable basis, the sell-off will be extended to another support created by a psychological $20,000 with nearly 200,000 having purchased over 90,000 BTC around that area.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Bulls battle seven-week-old resistance line
The dollar index (DXY) extends Friday’s run-up amid US Senate passes one-day stopgap funding with nearly final covid stimulus. 10-day SMA adds strength to the immediate upside hurdle. Bears can re-enter on the downside break below 90.00.