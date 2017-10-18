USD/JPY seen around 116.00 in 12-month view – Danske Bank

USD/JPY seen around 116.00 in 12-month view – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
Analyst at Danske Bank Mathias Mogensen expects the pair to edge higher towards the 116.00 handle within a year’s view.
Key Quotes
“Market pricing suggests that the general election in Japan on 22 October should not have a significant impact on USD/JPY if Shinzo Abe maintains his majority in the Lower House after the election”.
“However, we still pencil in a higher USD/JPY going forward driven by Fed-Bank of Japan divergence, higher global yields (eventually) and portfolio outflows out of Japan. We target USD/JPY at 116 in 12M”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.