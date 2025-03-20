USD/JPY rises to near 149.00 as US Dollar advances

USD/JPY gains to near 149.00 as the US Dollar strengthens after the dust settles from the Fed’s monetary policy.

The Fed sees an “unusually elevated” US economic uncertainty due to new economic policies by President Trump.

The BoJ and the Fed left interest rates steady on Wednesday.

The USD/JPY pair moves higher to near 149.00 in North American trading hours on Thursday. The pair gains as the US Dollar (USD) rallies sharply in the aftermath of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outcome. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, jumps to near 104.00 after attracting significant bids near the five-month low of 103.20.

On Wednesday, the Fed kept interest rates unchanged in the range of 4.25%-4.50%, as expected, for the second time in a row. The central bank also maintained its forecast of two interest rate cuts this year. Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that the central bank is not in a hurry to cut interest rates as the uncertainty is “unusually elevated” amid the implementation of new policies by the new administration.

Jerome Powell added that tariff policies by President Donald Trump could slow down the growth rate and accelerate inflationary pressures.

On the economic data front, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending March 14 come in at 223K, almost in line with estimates and the former release.

Though investors have underpinned the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen (JPY), it is outperforming against other peers amid an uncertain market mood. Market sentiment seems unfavorable for risky currencies as President Trump is poised to introduce reciprocal tariffs on April 2, which would result in a sharp slowdown in global economic growth.

Japanese Yen PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.69% 0.34% 0.09% 0.22% 1.16% 1.35% 0.68% EUR -0.69% -0.35% -0.58% -0.46% 0.46% 0.66% -0.01% GBP -0.34% 0.35% -0.23% -0.13% 0.81% 1.02% 0.35% JPY -0.09% 0.58% 0.23% 0.11% 1.05% 1.23% 0.66% CAD -0.22% 0.46% 0.13% -0.11% 0.94% 1.13% 0.46% AUD -1.16% -0.46% -0.81% -1.05% -0.94% 0.20% -0.46% NZD -1.35% -0.66% -1.02% -1.23% -1.13% -0.20% -0.69% CHF -0.68% 0.00% -0.35% -0.66% -0.46% 0.46% 0.69% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Domestically, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) kept interest rates unchanged at 0.5% on Wednesday and guided that uncertainty surrounding Japan's economy and prices remain high.