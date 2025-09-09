USD/JPY reverses from four-week low as US jobs revision lifts Greenback

- USD/JPY reverses from a four-week low after the US jobs revision sparks a US Dollar rebound.
- The BLS benchmark revision showed payrolls were overstated by 911,000 jobs through March 2025, confirming deeper labor market weakness.
- Markets remain almost fully priced for a 25 bps Fed cut next week, with some probability assigned to a larger 50 bps move depending on upcoming inflation data.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) trims gains against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, with USD/JPY climbing back above the 147.00 psychological mark after briefly hitting its lowest level since August 14, around 146.31. At the time of writing, the pair is trading near 147.30, recovering as the Greenback stages a modest rebound from seven-week lows.
The move came after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its preliminary Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) benchmark revision, which showed payrolls were overstated by 911,000 jobs through March 2025, equivalent to a 0.6% downward adjustment. The revision confirmed that the labor market has been cooling more sharply than previously reported, further cementing expectations of a Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut at its September 16-17 meeting.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, is staging a modest recovery after falling to its weakest level in seven weeks earlier in the day. At the time of writing, the index is trading around 97.60, supported by short-covering flows following the BLS revision. Despite the rebound, the DXY remains under pressure from a dovish Fed outlook, with markets almost fully pricing a 25 bps cut next week and assigning some probability to a larger 50 bps move.
The upcoming Producer Price Index (PPI) on Wednesday and Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday will be critical in shaping expectations, as softer readings would reinforce the case for deeper easing, while any upside surprise could bolster the US Dollar’s recovery.
Earlier in the session, the Yen drew support from a Bloomberg report suggesting that Bank of Japan (BoJ) policymakers still see scope for a rate hike before year-end, despite political uncertainty following Prime Minister Ishiba’s resignation. The headlines briefly pushed USD/JPY lower, but the Greenback’s rebound after the US jobs revision erased most of the intraday decline. Looking ahead, traders will closely watch the upcoming BoJ policy meeting on September 18-19, where the central bank is widely expected to hold rates steady at 0.50%.
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.35%
|0.11%
|-0.18%
|0.24%
|-0.04%
|0.17%
|0.33%
|EUR
|-0.35%
|-0.24%
|-0.54%
|-0.11%
|-0.31%
|-0.16%
|-0.01%
|GBP
|-0.11%
|0.24%
|-0.32%
|0.13%
|-0.06%
|0.06%
|0.23%
|JPY
|0.18%
|0.54%
|0.32%
|0.40%
|0.18%
|0.34%
|0.50%
|CAD
|-0.24%
|0.11%
|-0.13%
|-0.40%
|-0.24%
|-0.05%
|0.10%
|AUD
|0.04%
|0.31%
|0.06%
|-0.18%
|0.24%
|0.15%
|0.28%
|NZD
|-0.17%
|0.16%
|-0.06%
|-0.34%
|0.05%
|-0.15%
|0.17%
|CHF
|-0.33%
|0.01%
|-0.23%
|-0.50%
|-0.10%
|-0.28%
|-0.17%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
