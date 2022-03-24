- USD/JPY bulls keep reins at six-year high, picks up bids of late.
- BOJ Minutes repeat policymakers’ readiness to ease if needed.
- Market sentiment remains sluggish with eyes on the key US data, Biden’s meeting with NATO allies from Europe.
- Yields retreat from three-year high, Japan’s Nikkei 225 drops 1.0% tracking Wall Street.
USD/JPY remains on the front foot around the highest levels since early 2016, picking up bids to refresh daily high around 121.20 as Tokyo opens for Thursday.
The risk barometer pair recently rose after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) policymakers flagged concerns over inflation but showed readiness to extend an easy-money policy if needed, per the Minutes of the latest BOJ meeting.
Read:
The yen major refreshed multi-day high the previous day as the US Treasury yields rallied to a three-year top. However, the bond coupons’ pullback from the 2.417% level, %, down 1.5 basis points (bps) near 2.30% at the latest, failed to weigh on the USD/JPY prices. The reason could be linked to the market’s anxiety ahead of the key data/events.
Talking about the important ones, preliminary readings of the US PMIs for March and US President Joe Biden’s meeting with European counterparts from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will be the key. Also important will be the US Durable Goods Orders for February.
Forecasts suggest that the US Markit Manufacturing PMI may weaken to 56.3 from 57.3 previous readouts while the Services PMI seemed to have dropped to 56.0 from 56.5. Further, the US Durable Goods Orders growth for February is likely turned negative with -0.5% forecasts versus 1.6% prior.
Elsewhere, risk catalysts flash mostly negative signals as the UK and the US ready more help for Ukraine while Russia hands over a list of diplomats termed as ‘persona non grata’ to the US embassy. Also, US Senator John Cornyn recently said he met with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to discuss Russian gold sanctions. The news becomes more worrisome ahead of Biden’s meeting with NATO friends. On the other hand, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said, “Russia will seek payment in roubles for gas sold to ‘unfriendly’ countries.”
On the positive side, news from the US Trade Representative’s (USTR) office surrounding the Sino-American trade pact seems to have helped the market sentiment. In the latest update, USTR mentioned that it will reinstate 352 expired product exclusions from US ‘Section 301’ tariffs on imported goods from China. These exclusions were expired in 2020.
Amid these plays, the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains but Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped -1.26% intraday by the press time.
Moving on, USD/JPY may remain firmer ahead of the key catalysts as the market’s rush towards the US dollar is less likely to fade amid geopolitical fears.
Technical analysis
January 2016 top surrounding 121.70 seem to lure the USD/JPY buyers while the overbought RSI may test the pair’s upside afterward. Alternatively, pullback moves may aim for the year 2017 peak of 118.60.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|121.19
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|121.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|117.06
|Daily SMA50
|115.75
|Daily SMA100
|114.99
|Daily SMA200
|112.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|121.42
|Previous Daily Low
|120.59
|Previous Weekly High
|119.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|117.29
|Previous Monthly High
|116.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|121.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|120.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|120.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|120.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|119.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|121.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|121.88
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|122.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls tiring around 0.7500, eyes to 0.7425
AUD/USD is attempting to break higher with 0.75 the figure residing progress. The daily chart shows that the price is reaching into old daily highs and should the bears move in, then a downside correction would be expected.
Gold runs to fresh daily highs in risk-off themes
The price of gold is higher in mid-week trading as US stocks fell sharply following Moscow's plans to switch its natural gas sales to some countries to roubles. Risk-off is the theme and safe-haven flows are benefitting the gold price.
EUR/USD fades recovery moves near 1.1000 as bears keep reins
EUR/USD fails to extend late Wednesday’s corrective pullback. The major currency pair’s sustained weakness below the 21-DMA, a downward sloping resistance line from early February and a 13-day-old previous support line joins sluggish RSI to keep sellers hopeful.
XLM price unfazed by sellers as it marches towards $0.25
XLM price action, while recently bullish, has not had much in the way of positive sentiment or momentum. Believe it or not, XLM is one of the few altcoins and cryptocurrencies not to have made a new all-time high in the past two years. In fact, XLM has not made a new all-time high since January 3, 2018.
The Fed is coaching the market to accept higher and faster rate hikes
Amid talk of the Fed driving the US economy into recession, yesterday’s Richmond Fed index was a ray of light–a reading of 13 from 1 in Feb and when -1 was expected. Trading Economics reports “Increases were seen in all components.