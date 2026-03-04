TRENDING:
ADP Report
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/JPY pressured by safe-haven flows into Yen amid Middle East war

  • EUR/JPY remains under pressure around 183.00, down about 0.10% on the day.
  • Germany and Eurozone PMI data show improving activity in February.
  • War in the Middle East boosts demand for the JPY as a safe-haven asset.
EUR/JPY pressured by safe-haven flows into Yen amid Middle East war
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

EUR/JPY trades around 183.00 on Tuesday at the time of writing, down 0.10% on the day, as the Japanese Yen (JPY) benefits from renewed safe-haven demand amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

On the European macroeconomic front, data released earlier in the day pointed to improving economic activity. The Germany HCOB Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 53.5 in February, slightly above market expectations of 53.4 and up from 52.4 in January. Meanwhile, the German Composite PMI edged higher to 53.2 from the previous 53.1.

Across the Eurozone, the Composite PMI climbed to 51.9 in February from 51.3 in January, marking a three-month high. The Services PMI also improved to 51.9 from 51.6 previously, indicating a faster pace of output growth compared with the start of the year.

Inflation data, released on Tuesday,  also delivered mixed signals for the monetary policy outlook. According to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose 1.9% YoY in February, compared with 1.7% in January. Core inflation, which excludes volatile components such as food, energy, alcohol and tobacco, increased to 2.4% YoY, above both the market consensus and the previous reading of 2.2%.

Despite these relatively supportive economic indicators for the Euro (EUR), the Japanese Yen is currently benefiting from increased risk aversion. Tensions between the United States (US), Israel and Iran have intensified after US President Donald Trump stated that most of Iran’s military installations had been “knocked out” and that new strikes targeted Iranian leadership, according to CNBC. The escalation is supporting demand for safe-haven assets, including the JPY.

The Japanese currency is also receiving support from comments by policymakers. Bank of Japan (BoJ) Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino said on Monday that the current policy stance remains “somewhat accommodative”, but added that the central bank should gradually raise interest rates if its economic and inflation projections are met.

However, the upside potential for the Japanese Yen may remain limited. According to Reuters, sources familiar with the BoJ’s thinking indicated that recent market volatility triggered by the Middle East war has increased the likelihood that the BoJ could delay a potential rate hike at its March meeting. This caution comes alongside reservations expressed by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi regarding further monetary tightening, which could limit Japanese Yen gains and prevent a deeper decline in EUR/JPY.

Analysts at MUFG also noted that the JPY currently stands between two opposing forces: support from rising risk aversion and uncertainty surrounding Japan’s monetary policy outlook. According to the analysts, stronger safe-haven flows could support further JPY appreciation, while the persistence of the Middle East war could reduce the likelihood of a near-term rate hike by the Bank of Japan.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.15%-0.13%-0.24%0.00%-0.04%-0.35%-0.01%
EUR0.15%0.02%-0.05%0.15%0.11%-0.20%0.14%
GBP0.13%-0.02%-0.13%0.13%0.09%-0.21%0.12%
JPY0.24%0.05%0.13%0.24%0.20%-0.11%0.23%
CAD-0.00%-0.15%-0.13%-0.24%-0.04%-0.35%-0.01%
AUD0.04%-0.11%-0.09%-0.20%0.04%-0.31%0.03%
NZD0.35%0.20%0.21%0.11%0.35%0.31%0.33%
CHF0.00%-0.14%-0.12%-0.23%0.00%-0.03%-0.33%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD recovers above 1.1600 as focus shifts to US data

EUR/USD recovers above 1.1600 as focus shifts to US data

EUR/USD stages a modest rebound and trades in positive territory above 1.1600 in the European session on Wednesday. Improving risk sentiment makes it difficult for the US Dollar to preserve its strength and helps the pair edge higher as focus shifts to key US data releases.

GBP/USD climbs above 1.3350 on improving risk mood

GBP/USD climbs above 1.3350 on improving risk mood

GBP/USD gains traction and advances toward 1.3400 on Wednesday. Although there are no headlines pointing to a de-escalation in the Middle East conflict, the modest recovery seen in US stock index futures limit the USD's gains and help the pair hold its ground.

Gold rebounds toward $5,200 as USD retreats

Gold rebounds toward $5,200 as USD retreats

Gold maintains its offered tone through European session on Wednesday and climbs to the $5,200 region. The downward correction seen in the US Dollar and the ongoing crsis in the Middle East seem to be allowing XAU/USD to preserve its recovery momentum.

ADP Employment Report set to signal stronger February jobs growth, little effect on Fed outlook

ADP Employment Report set to signal stronger February jobs growth, little effect on Fed outlook

The Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Research Institute will release its monthly report on private-sector job creation for February on Wednesday. The so-called ADP Employment Change report is expected to show that the United States private sector added 50K new positions in the month, following the 22K gained in January.

Asian stocks fall as South Korea’s KOSPI slumps over 10%

Asian stocks fall as South Korea’s KOSPI slumps over 10%

Asian equities drop on Middle East tensions; the MSCI Asia Pacific Index falls up to 4%. South Korea’s KOSPI fell 10.71% near 5,170, with the Korean Won weakened past 1,500 per dollar.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL consolidation near resistance as ETF inflows offer mild support

Solana Price Forecast: SOL consolidation near resistance as ETF inflows offer mild support

Solana price is facing slight rejection as it approaches the upper boundary of the consolidation range at around $88 on Wednesday. Institutional demand is strengthening as spot Exchange Traded Funds recorded two consecutive inflows so far this week.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers