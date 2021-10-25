USD/JPY remains strong near 113.70 amid firmer USD

By Rekha Chauhan
  • USD/JPY accumulates gains on Tuesday in the initial Asian session.
  • The US dollar holds above 93.80 despite slightly weaker US T-bond yields.
  • Yellen's comments on inflation, higher equity market, and Fed tapering influences traders' decisions .

USD/JPY makes steady moves following the previous session’s movement. The pair retreated from the highs of 2018 high near 114.69 on Wednesday, and continued to move in a familiar trading range. At the time of writing USD/JPY is trading at 113.72, up 0.02% so far.

The US benchmark 10-year T bond yields trades lower at 1.63% which undemins the demand for the greenback. The yields took a tour to the south following US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen remarks on inflation where she expected US inflation to return to normal by the second half of 2022.

In addition to that, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remained hopeful to pass an infrastructure bill and have a deal on the social policy bill by the end of the week. US Senator Joe Manchin also said that a deal on the outlines of the plan is within reach this week.

On the other hand the Japanese yen lost its ground on improved risk appetite among investors.  It is worth noting that, S&P 500 Futures are trading at 4,563,up 0.11% so far.

As for now traders are waiting for the US Housing Price Index, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price indices, and US Consumer Confidence to gauge the market sentiment.

USD/JPY additional levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 113.72
Today Daily Change 0.20
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 113.52
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 112.65
Daily SMA50 110.96
Daily SMA100 110.57
Daily SMA200 109.17
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 114.21
Previous Daily Low 113.41
Previous Weekly High 114.7
Previous Weekly Low 113.41
Previous Monthly High 112.08
Previous Monthly Low 109.11
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 113.72
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 113.9
Daily Pivot Point S1 113.22
Daily Pivot Point S2 112.92
Daily Pivot Point S3 112.43
Daily Pivot Point R1 114.02
Daily Pivot Point R2 114.51
Daily Pivot Point R3 114.81

 


 

