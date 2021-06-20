USD/JPY remains grounded above 110.20 amid steady USD, risk aversion

- USD/JPY dips from the recent highs of 110.82 but remains elevated.
- US Dollar continues to scale higher post-FOMC and market uncertainties.
- Yen limits losses on its safe haven appeal despite BOJ no show.
USD/JPY continues to move in the upward direction, a trend set in the second week of June. After making a low at 107.47 in late April, the pair is rising steadily with YTD in focus.
At the time of writing, the USD/JPY pair is trading at 110.23, up 0.04% for the day.
The move is primarily sponsored by the appreciation of the US dollar. The greenback stands at 92.30, the levels last seen in April. The previous week counted as the best week in terms of gains for USD since March 2020.
The Fed surprised the market on Wednesday by raising the inflation forecast and two rate hikes in 2023. Investors rushed to the US dollar in the wake of higher interest rate expectations, while equities and commodities tumbled.
Meanwhile, the US 10-year benchmark yields edge lower at 1.44% with 0.48% losses. The fall in the long-dated bond yields limits the gains for USD/JPY.
On the other hand, the Japanese yen came under pressure after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) extended its pandemic-relief program till September, which is an extension of six months. The move reflects the problem in the pace of economic recovery as the country lags behind the developed nations in containing the COVID-19.
In the economic docket, investors will have the opportunity to react to the US Chicago Fed National Activity Index (May) and Fed’s William’s speech.
USD/JPY additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.23
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|110.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.67
|Daily SMA50
|109.17
|Daily SMA100
|108.36
|Daily SMA200
|106.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.48
|Previous Daily Low
|109.94
|Previous Weekly High
|110.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.61
|Previous Monthly High
|110.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
