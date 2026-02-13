TRENDING:
US CPI
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

CHF: Inflation outlook supports steady SNB stance – Nomura

CHF: Inflation outlook supports steady SNB stance – Nomura
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Nomura analysts note that Swiss inflation stayed slightly positive in January, with foreign products still exerting downward pressure as a strong Swiss Franc makes imports cheaper. They highlight that the SNB’s projections remain low but rising, and argue that policymakers are unlikely to return to a negative policy rate soon.

Strong CHF keeps imported prices subdued

"Swiss CPI inflation was 0.1% y-o-y in January (Nomura: 0.0%, consensus: 0.1%), unchanged from 0.1% y-o-y in December. Core inflation also remained at 0.5% y-o-y (as Nomura and consensus expected). Domestic prices increased 0.5% y-o-y, while imported products prices fell 1.5% y-o-y, following the CHF’s strengthening over the past year."

"On a m-o-m basis, the CPI fell 0.1%, as we expected (-0.06% to 2dp, which is why our forecast missed on the headline y-o-y rate). This was in line with the 0.1% m-o-m decline in January 2025."

"The SNB’s latest forecast is for inflation to average 0.1% y-o-y across Q1, and today’s data are in line with that. The SNB’s forecast is then for inflation to rise to 0.2% in Q2 and 0.5% y-o-y by Q4. A key downside risk to inflation is the appreciation of CHF."

"Despite the low inflation forecast, we believe the hurdle is high for a cut to a negative policy rate. We think even a few months of small negative inflation prints would be preferable to a policy rate cut for the SNB if, overall, it still forecasts inflation to rise."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD struggles near 1.1850, with all eyes on US CPI data

EUR/USD struggles near 1.1850, with all eyes on US CPI data

EUR/USD holds losses while keeping its range near 1.1850 in European trading on Friday. A broadly cautious market environment paired with a steady US Dollar undermines the pair ahead of the critical US CPI data. Meanwhile, the Eurozone Q4 GDP second estimate has little to no impact on the Euro. 

GBP/USD recovers above 1.3600, awaits US CPI for fresh impetus

GBP/USD recovers above 1.3600, awaits US CPI for fresh impetus

GBP/USD recovers some ground above 1.3600 in the European session on Friday, though it lacks bullish conviction. The US Dollar remains supported amid a softer risk tone and ahead of the US consumer inflation figures due later in the NA session on Friday. 

Gold remains below $5,000 as US inflation report looms

Gold remains below $5,000 as US inflation report looms

Gold retreats from the vicinity of the $5,000 psychological mark, though sticks to its modest intraday gains in the European session. Traders now look forward to the release of the US consumer inflation figures for more cues about the Fed policy path. The outlook will play a key role in influencing the near-term US Dollar price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the non-yielding bullion.

US CPI data set to show modest inflation cooling as markets price in a more hawkish Fed

US CPI data set to show modest inflation cooling as markets price in a more hawkish Fed

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish January’s Consumer Price Index data on Friday, delayed by the brief and partial United States government shutdown. The report is expected to show that inflationary pressures eased modestly but also remained above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

The weekender: When software turns the blade on itself

The weekender: When software turns the blade on itself

Autonomous AI does not just threaten trucking companies and call centers. It challenges the cognitive toll booths that legacy software has charged for decades. This is not a forecast. No one truly knows the end state of AI.

Solana Price Forecast: Mixed market sentiment caps recovery

Solana Price Forecast: Mixed market sentiment caps recovery

Solana (SOL) is trading at $79 as of Friday, following a correction of over 9% so far this week. On-chain and derivatives data indicates mixed sentiment among traders, further limiting the chances of a price recovery.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers