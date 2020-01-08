USD/JPY remains bearish in the near-term – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group expect further softness in USD/JPY, although a break below the 107.00 handle would not be favoured for the time being.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “While our view for USD to ‘edge above 108.50’ yesterday was not wrong (overnight high of 108.62), the sharp sell-off after the close in NY was clearly unexpected (Iran headlines sent USD to a low of 107.80 at the time of writing). Further weakness appears likely but 107.50 is a relatively strong support and may not yield so easily (the next support of note is further down at 107.00). Resistance is at 108.20 followed by 108.50.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “As highlighted, the weakness is not showing sign of stabilization and USD could continue to weaken. However, the prospect for a break of the mid- to long-term support at 107.00 is not high for now. On the upside, a breach 108.85 (no change in ‘strong resistance’ level) would indicate that the weakness has stabilized.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
