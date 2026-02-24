TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/JPY retakes 209.00; eyes nearly two-week-old trading range hurdle amid weaker JPY

  • GBP/JPY regains positive traction on Tuesday, though it remains confined in a familiar range.
  • Receding safe-haven demand and Japan’s fiscal woes undermine the JPY, supporting the cross.
  • The divergent BoJ-BoE policy expectations might cap spot prices and warrant caution for bulls.
GBP/JPY retakes 209.00; eyes nearly two-week-old trading range hurdle amid weaker JPY
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The GBP/JPY cross attracts fresh buyers following the previous day's two-way directionless price move and climbs back above the 209.00 mark during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices, however, remain confined in a nearly two-week-old range, warranting some caution for aggressive bullish traders.

As US tariffs-inspired market volatility subsides, signs of stability in the equity markets undermine demand for traditional safe-haven assets and the Japanese Yen (JPY). Furthermore, investors remain worried about Japan's fiscal health amid expectations that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will announce more stimulus to boost the economy. Apart from this, Japan's weak Q4 GDP growth figures seem to have tempered expectations for an immediate rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ), which further seems to weigh on JPY and acts as a tailwind for the GBP/JPY cross.

Despite the aforementioned negative factors, the JPY bears seem reluctant to place aggressive bets amid the growing acceptance that the BoJ will stick to its policy normalization path. This marks a significant divergence in comparison to bets that the Bank of England (BoE) will cut interest rates as early as the March meeting. Apart from this, geopolitical risks could limit deeper losses for the safe-haven JPY amid speculations that authorities could step in to stem further weakness in the JPY. This, in turn, might keep a lid on any meaningful appreciation for the GBP/JPY cross.

The aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop makes it prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond the 209.60-209.65 horizontal barrier before confirming that the recent corrective fall from the highest level since July 2008 has run its course. Traders now look to the BoE's Monetary Policy Report hearings, where comments from Governor Andrew Bailey and other MPC members will influence the British Pound (GBP). Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment will be looked upon to grab short-term trading opportunities around the GBP/JPY cross.

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.13%0.05%0.29%0.03%-0.10%-0.09%0.22%
EUR-0.13%-0.09%0.16%-0.10%-0.24%-0.23%0.09%
GBP-0.05%0.09%0.25%-0.01%-0.15%-0.14%0.16%
JPY-0.29%-0.16%-0.25%-0.25%-0.39%-0.38%-0.08%
CAD-0.03%0.10%0.01%0.25%-0.14%-0.13%0.17%
AUD0.10%0.24%0.15%0.39%0.14%0.01%0.31%
NZD0.09%0.23%0.14%0.38%0.13%-0.01%0.30%
CHF-0.22%-0.09%-0.16%0.08%-0.17%-0.31%-0.30%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD gains traction to near 1.1800 as tariff uncertainty weighs on US Dollar

EUR/USD gains traction to near 1.1800 as tariff uncertainty weighs on US Dollar

The EUR/USD pair holds positive ground around 1.1795 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The US Dollar weakens against the Euro amid US tariff uncertainty. The release of the US January Producer Price Index report will be in the spotlight later on Friday. 

GBP/USD treads water near 1.3500 as BoE-Fed divergence debate stalls

GBP/USD treads water near 1.3500 as BoE-Fed divergence debate stalls

GBP/USD spent Monday spinning in place as market participants await a fresh catalyst to break the pair out of its recent range. The BoE's February hold came with a surprisingly dovish 5-4 split, and UK Consumer Price Index data last week showed inflation easing to 3.0%, reinforcing the case for earlier rate cuts, with most economists now looking to April or March for the next move. 

Gold down but not out as key $5,140 support holds

Gold down but not out as key $5,140 support holds

Gold consolidates the advance to monthly top of $5,250 in Tuesday’s Asian trades. The US Dollar finds demand as liquidity returns and risk sentiment recovers, despite US tariffs uncertainty. Gold defends 61.8% Fibo resistance at $5,142 amid the pullback, daily RSI remains bullish.

Top Crypto Losers: BCH, HYPE, PUMP extend losses as Bitcoin drops below $64,000

Top Crypto Losers: BCH, HYPE, PUMP extend losses as Bitcoin drops below $64,000

Altcoins, including Bitcoin Cash, Hyperliquid, and Pump.fun, are leading losses over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin falls below $64,000 on Tuesday. The technical outlook for BCH, HYPE, and PUMP flags downside risk amid broader market selling.

Supreme Court nixes tariffs, Trump teases 15% global tariff

Supreme Court nixes tariffs, Trump teases 15% global tariff

On February 20th, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s global tariffs under IEEPA authority were unconstitutional, effectively nullifying the framework. However, the relief was short-lived. Within hours, Trump floated a 15% blanket tariff under an alternative legal authority.

XRP recovers slightly as bearish sentiment dominates crypto market

XRP recovers slightly as bearish sentiment dominates crypto market

Ripple is rising above $1.40 at the time of writing on Monday amid fresh tariff-triggered headwinds in the broader cryptocurrency market. The sell-off to $1.33, the token’s intraday low, can be attributed to macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and risk-averse sentiment among other factors.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers