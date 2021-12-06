USD/JPY regains 113.00 as yields rebound amid cautious optimism

- USD/JPY prints mild gains around two-month low, picks up bids of late.
- Mixed updates for Omicron, light calendar in Asia allow traders to consolidate recent losses.
- S&P 500 Futures gain 0.40%, US 10-year Treasury yields rise 4.2 bps.
- US CPI in focus ahead of next week’s Fed meeting.
USD/JPY picks up bids to poke intraday high around 113.00, up 0.25% intraday during the initial hours of Tokyo open on Monday.
The yen pair dropped the previous day tracking the US Treasury yields. The latest rebound, however, remains elusive amid mixed concerns over the South African covid variant and the Fed rate hike chatters.
Market sentiment improves during the week-start as hopes of finding a cure for Omicron escalates. Adding to the risk-on mood could be the market’s rethink of the US inflation concerns ahead of this week’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI), as well as the next week’s Fed meeting.
After initially hitting Europe and the UK, the virus strain tightens its grip towards reaching the key global nations like the US and China. It should be noted, however, that global scientists are optimistic over the cure. Recently, US top Medical Officer Anthony Fauci backed Pfizer’s drug to be effective against Omicron while the news of chewing gum to stop the virus spread and the UK’s push for treatment also keeps traders hopeful.
On the same line were updated from Japan’s Kyodo News suggesting that Japan submits record extra budget for fiscal 2021 worth a record 36.0 trillion yen ($320 billion) to parliament for COVID-hit economy.
Alternatively, the US-China tussles and Beijing’s push for further Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) cut challenge the risk appetite.
It’s worth noting that Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) failed to compress the US dollar gains as the drop in the US Unemployment Rate and hawkish comments from St Louis Fed President James Bullard favored the greenback bulls. That said, US NFP disappointed labor market optimists with 210K figures, versus 550K expected, the Unemployment Rate propelled Fed funds futures with a 0.4% drop to 4.2%. Further, Average Hourly Earnings matched the 4.8% YoY forecast.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures print 0.40% intraday gains and the US 10-year Treasury yields gain 3.5 basis points (bps) to 1.378% by the press time. Wall Street benchmarks closed negative while the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped around 10 basis points (bps) to 1.35%, the lowest since late September, on Friday.
Moving on, coronavirus updates and geopolitical headlines may entertain USD/JPY traders ahead of the key US inflation data on Friday.
Technical analysis
A convergence of the previous resistance line from late March and a descending trend line from October 12, around 112.45-50, becomes a tough nut to crack for USD/JPY sellers. Meanwhile, short-term buyers will wait for a clear break of the 50-DMA level of 113.43 for conviction.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.03
|Today Daily Change
|0.26
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23%
|Today daily open
|112.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|113.93
|Daily SMA50
|113.4
|Daily SMA100
|111.64
|Daily SMA200
|110.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|113.61
|Previous Daily Low
|112.56
|Previous Weekly High
|113.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|112.53
|Previous Monthly High
|115.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|112.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|113.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|112.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|111.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|111.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|113.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|114.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ignores heavy yields around 1.1300, US inflation, Omicron in focus
EUR/USD fades Friday’s bounce off 1.1266, easing back to 1.1300 amid the initial Asian session on Monday. The major currency pair snapped a two-day downtrend to post mild gains the previous day amid softer-than-expected US NFP.
GBP/USD: Bears stepping with eyes on 1.32 the figure
GBP/USD was pressured throughout the month of Novermber and there remains a focus on the downside as the DXY firms in the open taking out hourly resistance. The pound has made a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and printed a tweezer top on the hourly chart. The price is breakin gthe trendline support and testing the horizontal support at the time of writing.
Gold bulls step on the gas in Asia
Gold is rising due to the inflation risks that the federal Reserve have clearly highlighted in recent rhetoric, switching from being on the fence to possibly taking action as soon as December. In Asia, the price of XAU/USD has rallied from a low of $1,780.88 to a high of $1,786.65 so far.
Shiba Inu below capitulation zone, SHIBA at risk of returning to $0.000030
Shiba Inu price, like the rest of the cryptocurrency market, has struggled since the flash-crash on early Saturday. While traders were able to rally SHIBA 25% above the Saturday lows, selling pressure resumed on Sunday.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?