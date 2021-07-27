USD/JPY refreshes multi-week support near 110.70 ahead of Fed

USD/JPY extends the previous session’s decline in the initial Asian trading hours.

Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar

US Dollar Index slips below 92.50, Fed meet eye.

USD/JPY edges lower with the previous day’s losses in the Asian session on Wednesday. The movement in the US dollar keeps USD/JPY on the lower side.

At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 109.74, down 0.01% for the day.

The US 10-year benchmark yields anchored lower near 1.23% ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision, despite the upbeat economic data. US Consumer Confidence, Housing Prices, and orders for long-lasting products came on the higher side.

Investors remained cautious about the Fed’s interest rate decisions and its forward guidance on the inflation and growth outlook.

On the other hand, the Japanese yen held the ground on its safe haven appeal as investor’s risk appetite dampens on rising coronavirus infections.

The Japanese yen gained against the greenback after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said that the BOJ’s 2% inflation target pulled Japan’s economy out of deflation.

As for now, investors wait for the BOJ Summary of Opinions, Leading Economic Index, and the Fed Interests Rate Decision to gauge the market sentiment.

USD/JPY additional levels

USD/JPY Overview Today last price 109.77 Today Daily Change -0.61 Today Daily Change % -0.55 Today daily open 110.38 Trends Daily SMA20 110.39 Daily SMA50 110.02 Daily SMA100 109.55 Daily SMA200 107.04 Levels Previous Daily High 110.58 Previous Daily Low 110.12 Previous Weekly High 110.6 Previous Weekly Low 109.06 Previous Monthly High 111.12 Previous Monthly Low 109.19 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 110.3 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 110.41 Daily Pivot Point S1 110.13 Daily Pivot Point S2 109.89 Daily Pivot Point S3 109.67 Daily Pivot Point R1 110.6 Daily Pivot Point R2 110.83 Daily Pivot Point R3 111.07



