USD/JPY refreshes daily highs above 110.30 on higher yields, Japan inflation eyed

- USD/JPY remains on track for weekly gains on Friday.
- Higher US Treasury yields compensat for a steep fall in US dollar.
- Fed’s optimistic view, downbeat US PMI data, improved risk appetite remain vocal points.
USD/JPY took a breather on Friday after jumping more than 80-pips in the overnight session. The rise in the pair was contributed by the Fed’s cautious optimism on the timeline of tapering and subsequent rate hike. Additionally, a further move was corroborated by the ebbed contagion of China’s Everngrande default risk. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 110.30 down 0.02% for the day.
Higher US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields drives the market
The US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields posted the biggest single-day gains since March on Thursday following the FOMC policy update. The benchmark yields gained 7.6 basis points to 1.43%. In the latest policy meeting, the US Federal Reserve set the stage for an announcement of tapering in the November policy meeting, which could mean reductions of the monthly purchases of $80 billion in Treasury and $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities.
The gains in the pair came to halt as the greenback cooled down from a one-month high and traded near 93.10 with more than 0.30% losses. Traders digested China’s property giant Evergrande’s fallout and the US central bank’s plans for reining in US stimulus.
In addition to that, disappointing US economic data washed all the earlier gains for the US dollar. The Initial Jobless Claims increases for the second straight week to the highest in four-week to 351K in the week ending September 18th whereas the IHS Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) dropped 60.5 in September from the previous 61.1 in August and below the market consensus of 61.5. US Service PMI too fell to 54.4 in September below the market expectations of 54.0.
It is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures is trading at 4,439.00, up 1.25%. The reading suggests improved risk sentiment which exerts pressure on safer assets like the Japanese yen. As for now, traders are waiting for Japan's Inflation Rate, US Fed’s official speeches, and New Home Sales data.
USD/JPY additional levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.31
|Today Daily Change
|0.53
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|109.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.83
|Daily SMA50
|109.85
|Daily SMA100
|109.86
|Daily SMA200
|108.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.9
|Previous Daily Low
|109.12
|Previous Weekly High
|110.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.11
|Previous Monthly High
|110.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.86
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.31
|Today Daily Change
|0.53
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|109.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.83
|Daily SMA50
|109.85
|Daily SMA100
|109.86
|Daily SMA200
|108.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.9
|Previous Daily Low
|109.12
|Previous Weekly High
|110.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.11
|Previous Monthly High
|110.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls need 1.1790 breakout to retake controls
EUR/USD again fades upside momentum below 1.1750, retreats to 1.1738 at the latest, after rising the most in six weeks. The quote seesaws in a choppy range as Asian traders begin Friday’s tasks.
GBP/USD: Eases from 50-SMA but bulls not out of the woods
GBP/USD defends 1.3700, recently picking up bids near 1.3720, during a pullback from 50-SMA. Even so, the cable pair keeps the previous day’s upside momentum, the heaviest since early July. That said, a clear upside break of a short-term resistance, now support near 1.3660, joins firmer Momentum and the ability to rebound from a rising trend line from July to keep buyers hopeful.
NZD/USD consolidates biggest jump in a month below 0.7100 on wider NZ trade deficit
NZD/USD retreats after the heavy rebound from the monthly low. New Zealand trade deficit widens as exports drop and imports grow during August. Market sentiment stays firmer but Kiwi bulls need strong push after a stellar performance to carry on.
Bitcoin bulls are going for the short squeeze and targeting $50,000 in the comeback
Bitcoin price has had difficulty staying above $50,000. With BTC bulls back in charge, other cryptocurrencies are enjoying the positive spillover effect. The only target, for now, should be Bitcoin back above $50,000.
EUR/USD: Bulls need 1.1790 breakout to retake controls
EUR/USD again fades upside momentum below 1.1750, retreats to 1.1738 at the latest, after rising the most in six weeks. The quote seesaws in a choppy range as Asian traders begin Friday’s tasks.