USD/JPY recovers in a firm correction of daily bearsh impulse

- USD/JPY bulls stepping back in and price corrects bearish daily impulse.
- The dollar index ended Wall Street down nearly 0.2% as measured by DXY.
USD/JPY is moving back in on the 108 figure following a firmer performance in the greenback for the first part of the North American session.
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 109.71, losing some 0.47% after falling from a high of 110.27 and reaching a low of 109.62 on the day.
Meanwhile, the greenback was pressured over the European Central Bank, recovering in the US moring before Treasury yields fell after the US government saw strong demand for a sale of 30-year bonds.
The Treasury completed $120 billion in coupon-bearing supply scheduled for this week.
The euro was supported after the European Central Bank said it would trim emergency bond purchases over the coming quarter.
''That predicted path implies the ECB will withdraw stimulus very cautiously and that interest rate rises remain a long way off. The focus in coming months will be on how to address the anticipated ending of PEPP next March (a temporary, pandemic facility). To end it abruptly risks a sudden tightening in monetary conditions that could undermine growth and inflation expectations,'' the analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
''We, therefore, expect some expansion of the APP programme (currently EUR20bn per month) and/or a new envelope of QE purchases. The ECB will announce more in December.''
However, against a basket of peers, the dollar is still keeping above water and a one-month low was reached on Friday when jobs data for August showed that jobs growth slowed.
The dollar index ended Wall Street down nearly 0.2% up from a one-month low of 91.94 on Friday and 92.380 today. It made a high of 92.7610.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.72
|Today Daily Change
|-0.53
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48
|Today daily open
|110.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.87
|Daily SMA50
|110.03
|Daily SMA100
|109.77
|Daily SMA200
|107.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.45
|Previous Daily Low
|110.14
|Previous Weekly High
|110.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.59
|Previous Monthly High
|110.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.72
While BoJ policy is unlikely to be the cause of much support for the JPY in the months ahead, safe haven demand could be. After the NZD, the JPY is the second best performing G10 currency in the quarter to date, just ahead of the safe havens CHF and USD. Slowing growth in China combined with the spread of the Delta variant in S.E Asia and in Australia has led to an underperformance of stocks in the Asian region relative to the US and Europe. Until risk appetite fully returns to EM, it is likely that the JPY will retain a firm stance against a basket of currencies. That said, we expect USD/JPY to trade in a 110 to 111 range on a 1 to 3 month view.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable at around 1.1830 after a disappointing ECB, falling US yields
The dollar faced another round of strong selling after a poor US 30-y auction. EUR/USD trades around 1.1830, following a disappointing ECB monetary policy announcement, as European policymakers held back on tapering.
GBP/USD extends gains to 1.3860
The pound is te strongest dollar’s rival this Thursday. GBP/USD extended its advance to 1.3862, its highest for this week. Speculative interest puts aside Brexit jitters, with the dollar in the eye of the storm.
Gold boosted by plummeting yields
The European Central Bank left its monetary policy unchanged, refused to discuss tapering. XAU/USD neutral-to-bearish long term stance persists as long as below 1,825.10.
Cardano looks ready to bounce back to $3
The global market rout made Cardano enter a short-term correction. Already half of the occurred losses have been recovered. Expect some consolidation before a breakout to the upside.
How the ECB can taper without raising rates: Deny, deny, deny
ECB will slow some bond purchases in the fourth quarter. President Christine Lagarde insists it is not a taper. Main refinance and deposit rates unchanged as expected.