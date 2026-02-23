USD/JPY recovers early losses as investors look beyond US SC’s ruling

The USD/JPY pair recovers almost its entire early losses and trades marginally lower to near 154.85 during the European trading session on Monday. The pair bounces back as the US Dollar (USD) claws back its initial losses, driven by the United States (US) Supreme Court’s (SC) ruling against President Donald Trump’s tariff policy.

During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.13% lower to near 97.66. The USD Index has recovered after regaining ground near 97.40.

On Friday, the US SC called Trump’s tariff policy “illegal”, alleging that President Trump exceeded his authority to impose reciprocal duties by invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). In response, President Donald Trump announced 15% global tariffs to keep trade deals afloat.

Market experts believe that uncertainty stemmed by SC’s verdict against Trump’s tariffs is mere short term as Trump’s fresh tariff announcement indicate that the White House has alternatives to keep the trade policy in place.

"The markets' initial reaction to the ruling may ultimately be short-lived, given that multiple avenues can be pursued to keep tariffs in place," analysts at Invesco said.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Yen (JPY) gives back its significant early gains as soft National Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January has raised concerns over the Bank of Japan’s interest rate hike expectations.

On Friday, the data showed that the headline CPI rose at an annualized pace of 1.5%, slower than 2.1% in December. National CPI ex. Fresh Food decelerated to 2%, as expected, from the previous reading of 2.4%.