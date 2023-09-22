USD/JPY reclaims 148.00 in reaction to BoJ's decision to maintain status quo

- USD/JPY attracts fresh buying on Friday and maintains its bid tone after the BoJ policy decision.
- The Japanese central bank left monetary policy setting unchanged and offered no forward guidance.
- The Fed's hawkish outlook continues to underpin the USD and remains supportive of the move up.
The USD/JPY pair regains positive traction during the Asian session on Friday and the buying interest picks up pace after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced its policy decision. Spot prices climb back above the 148.00 mark in the last hour and remain well within the striking distance of the YTD peak touched on Thursday.
The Japanese central bank, as was widely anticipated, decided to leave its monetary policy settings unchanged and fell short of offering any forward guidance. This marks a big divergence in comparison to the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish outlook, which continues to underpin the US Dollar (USD) and acts as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. The Fed signalled the possibility of at least one more rate hike by the end of this year and the updated projections show significantly tighter rates through 2024 than previously expected.
This, along with an unexpected drop in the US Weekly Jobless Claims, pushes the yield on the rate-sensitive two-year US government bond to a fresh 17-year peak. Moreover, the 10-year US Treasury yield climbs to the highest since November 2007 and continues to underpin the Greenback. That said, the possibility of the Japanese government intervening in foreign exchange markets might hold back bullish traders from placing fresh bets around the USD/JPY pair.
In fact, the government's top spokesperson issued a fresh warning against the recent JPY weakness and said on Thursday that Japan will not rule out any options in addressing excess volatility in currency markets. Investors might also prefer to wait on the sidelines and look to BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's comments for a possible shift in the dovish stance.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|148.04
|Today Daily Change
|0.45
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|147.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|147.09
|Daily SMA50
|144.54
|Daily SMA100
|142.3
|Daily SMA200
|137.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|148.46
|Previous Daily Low
|147.32
|Previous Weekly High
|147.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|145.9
|Previous Monthly High
|147.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|141.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|147.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|148.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|147.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|146.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|145.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|148.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|148.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|149.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays near 1.0650 after German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD continues to trade at around 1.0650 in the European session on Friday. The PMI data from Germany and the Eurozone showed a recovery in the service sector's business activity in early August, helping the Euro hold its ground.
GBP/USD trades deep in red near 1.2250 after UK data releases
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory at around 1.2250 on Friday. Following the disappointing Retail Sales data from the UK, August PMI surveys showed that the private sector's business activity continued to contract, weighing on Pound Sterling.
Gold rebounds but not out of the woods yet
Gold price is recovering ground from the weekly low of $1,914 ahead of a busy Friday, packed with preliminary global PMI data releases. The United States Dollar (USD) is taking a breather even though the US Treasury bond yields are setting fresh multi-year highs.
FTX fights to clawback $157 million from former employees while creditors struggle with $7.9 billion in claims
FTX exchange initiated legal proceedings against former employees of Salameda, a Hong Kong incorporated entity that is affiliated with the platform.
US S&P Global PMI Preview: A crucial report in a data-dependent era Premium
The US economic performance is stronger compared to other economies like the Eurozone, as reflected in the PMIs. On Friday, new preliminary data for September is expected to show a modest improvement in both sectors in the US and the Eurozone.