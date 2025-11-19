USD/JPY rallies further above 156.00 on soaring 10-year JGB yields

The USD/JPY pair extends its rally to near 156.20 during the European trading session on Wednesday. The pair strengthens as the Japanese Yen (JPY) declines sharply amid surging yields on Japan Government Bonds (JGBs), following hopes that the administration will announce bigger economic stimulus.

At the time of writing, 10-year JGBs trade 1.37% higher to near 1.77%, the highest level seen in over 17 years.

The remarks from Japan’s Finance Minister (FM) Satsuki Katayama came earlier in the day signaled that the government is focused on boosting economic growth through its upcoming stimulus package, a scenario that will increase debt obligations for the administration. However, Katayama refused to comment on the size of the package.

Meanwhile, rising US Dollar (USD) is also strengthening the pair. At the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, posts a fresh weekly high near 99.75.

The US Dollar trades higher ahead of the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes for the October policy meeting at 19:00 GMT. In the meeting, the Fed decided to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.75%-4.00%.

This week, the major trigger for the US Dollar will be the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for September, which will be released on Thursday. The official employment data will influence market expectations for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook.