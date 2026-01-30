 USD/JPY pulls back below 154.00 as Trump confirms Warsh as Fed Chair 

The US Dollar maintains a moderate bid tone against the Japanese Yen on Friday, but has retreated from session highs at 154.40, and is trading at 153.90 at the time of writing, after Trump confirmed that former Federal Reserve (Fed) governor Kevin Warsh will replace the current bank Chairman Jerome Powell at the end of his term in May.

The Dollar had been appreciating against its main peers earlier on Friday following news reports pointing to Warsh as Trump's pick for the Fed. Warsh is seen by the market as a guarantee that the central bank will maintain its independence, which has eased concerns about a more dovish pick.

Furthermore, news reporting that US Senate Democrats and Republicans have reached an agreement on a package of spending bills has boosted hopes that another government shutdown can be averted, and provided additional support for the Greenback.

Earlier in the week, the Greenback drew support from comments by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who assured that Washington pursues a strong-dollar policy. Bessent also denied rumours that US and Japan authorities might be preparing a coordinated intervention to support the Yen, which sent the US Dollar tumbling in the first half of the week.

In Japan, Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) data revealed that price pressures continued to cool in January. The core PPI eased to the Bank of Japan’s 2% target from 2.3% in December and 2.8% in November, a disinflationary trend that lifts pressure on the central bank to hike interest rates immediately.