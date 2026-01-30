TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

 USD/JPY pulls back below 154.00 as Trump confirms Warsh as Fed Chair 

  • USD/JPY is retreating from session highs above 154.00 but keeps a moderate bullish tone.
  • Trump has nominated former Fed governor Kevin Warsh as the next Fed Chief.
  • In Japan, Tokyo CPI data showed cooling in price pressures, easing pressure on the BoJ to hike rates immediately
 USD/JPY pulls back below 154.00 as Trump confirms Warsh as Fed Chair 
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The US Dollar maintains a moderate bid tone against the Japanese Yen on Friday, but has retreated from session highs at 154.40, and is trading at 153.90 at the time of writing, after Trump confirmed that former Federal Reserve (Fed) governor Kevin Warsh will replace the current bank Chairman Jerome Powell at the end of his term in May.

The Dollar had been appreciating against its main peers earlier on Friday following news reports pointing to Warsh as Trump's pick for the Fed. Warsh is seen by the market as a guarantee that the central bank will maintain its independence, which has eased concerns about a more dovish pick.

Furthermore, news reporting that US Senate Democrats and Republicans have reached an agreement on a package of spending bills has boosted hopes that another government shutdown can be averted, and provided additional support for the Greenback.

Earlier in the week, the Greenback drew support from comments by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who assured that Washington pursues a strong-dollar policy. Bessent also denied rumours that US and Japan authorities might be preparing a coordinated intervention to support the Yen, which sent the US Dollar tumbling in the first half of the week.

In Japan, Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) data revealed that price pressures continued to cool in January. The core PPI eased to the Bank of Japan’s 2% target from 2.3% in December and 2.8% in November, a disinflationary trend that lifts pressure on the central bank to hike interest rates immediately.

Fed FAQs

Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD weakens below 1.1900, USD remains firm

EUR/USD weakens below 1.1900, USD remains firm

EUR/USD has slipped back into its downtrend, drifting below the 1.1900 support as the US Dollar’s recovery keeps gathering traction. Indeed, the Greenback’s push higher gathered pace after President Trump named Kevin Warsh as Jerome Powell’s successor and US Producer Prices rose more than expected in December.

GBP/USD retreats further, threatens 1.3700

GBP/USD retreats further, threatens 1.3700

Selling pressure remains on the rise, dragging GBP/USD back towards three-day lows around 1.3720-1.3710 at the end of the week. Cable’s retracement reflects a firmer rebound in the Greenback as investors digest Trump’s announcement of the next Fed chair.

Gold remains offered just above $5,000

Gold remains offered just above $5,000

Gold is extending its pullback, managing to trim part of its strong losses and regain the $5,000 mark and beyond on Friday. The precious metal’s severe drop comes amid broad-based profit-taking across the commodity space, alongside a firmer US Dollar and mixed US Treasury yields.

Stellar deepens correction, slipping to 3-month low as risk-off mood persists

Stellar deepens correction, slipping to 3-month low as risk-off mood persists

Stellar continues to trade in the red, slipping below $0.20 on Friday, a level not seen since mid-October. Bearish sentiment intensifies amid falling Open Interest and negative funding rates in the derivatives market. On the technical side, weakening momentum indicators support further correction in XLM.

Microsoft sell-off etches $400 billion hole in market, second highest on record

Microsoft sell-off etches $400 billion hole in market, second highest on record

Microsoft's (MSFT) post-earnings cratering on Thursday sent other indices into pullback mode despite the narrow nature of its weakness.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple deepen sell-off as bears take control of momentum

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple deepen sell-off as bears take control of momentum

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple continued their corrections on Friday, posting weekly losses of nearly 6%, 3%, and 5%, respectively. BTC is nearing the November lows at $80,000, while ETH slips below $2,800 amid increasing downside pressure.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers