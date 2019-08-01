USD/JPY prints 9-week high above 109.00 on not-so-dovish Fed

- USD/JPY is trading at 109.17, the highest level since May 31.
- Dollar's rise is accompanied by an uptick in the US treasury yields.
- US Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points as expected.
- Fed's Powell dented expectations of aggressive easing by calling the rate cut as mid-cycle adjustment.
The American Dollar is gaining ground in Asia as the US Federal Reserve (Fed) cut interest rates by 25 basis points as expected in the overnight trade but dented expectations of further easing.
As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is trading at 109.17, the highest level since May 31, having bounced up from the 5-day moving average of 108.70 earlier today.
The US treasury yields are also reporting gains with the 10-year yield currently trading at 2.035% – up three basis points on the day.
Not-so-dovish Fed
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell referred to central bank's rate cut approved Wednesday as a mid-cycle adjustment to policy and cautioned markets against assuming that this week's cut is the beginning of a new easing cycle.
Many, including the likes of ANZ, were expecting the Fed to retain the easing bias. The central bank, however, adopted a neutral stance prompting a sell-off on Wall Street and a broad-based USD rally.
Looking forward, the USD/JPY pair looks set to challenge resistance at 109.93 (May 30 high). The ascent, however, could be slowed down by losses in the equities. At press time, the futures on the S&P 500 are reporting a 0.30% drop.
Pivot levels
-
- R3 109.54
- R2 109.28
- R1 109.03
- PP 108.76
-
- S1 108.51
- S2 108.24
- S3 108
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery as Trump escalates the trade war
The dollar keeps falling against major rivals, risk-off kicks in after US President Trump announces “a small additional Tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 Billion Dollars of goods and products coming from China.”
GBP/USD extends recovery to 1.2150 region
The greenback is on the back-foot, giving up its Fed-related gains amid a sudden appreciation of government bond yields, and worse-than-expected US data. Pound upward potential limited by Brexit turmoil.
USD/JPY sheds roughly 200 pips on collapsing yields, renewed trade tensions
The USD/JPY pair plunged to the current 107.50 region after touching a daily high of 109.31 following Trump’s announcement on more tariffs, collapsing US Treasury yields. Wall Street’s U-turn adds to the bearish case.
Gold jumps to two-week highs near $1440 on risk aversion
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained more than $20 in the last thirty minutes following US President Donald Trump's tweets regarding the trade conflict with China.
Wall Street makes sharp U-turn on Trump's surprise tariff announcement
Major equity indexes in the United States made a sharp U-turn in the last hour after US President Donald Trump announced that they will start imposing a 10% tariff on the remaining Chinese imports worth $300 billion starting September 1.