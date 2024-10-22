- USD/JPY flirts with the 151.00 level, driven by rising US Treasury yields but held back by key resistance at the top of the Ichimoku Cloud.
- Momentum remains bullish, with the RSI hitting a new high, suggesting further upside towards the 200-DMA at 151.36 and beyond.
- A break below 151.00 could see support at 149.68, with further downside risks targeting the October low at 149.09.
The US Dollar prints back-to-back gains against the Japanese Yen on Tuesday but struggles to clear the 151.00 figure decisively. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY trades at 150.92, as the US 10-year T-note yield keeps the pair contained at around current exchange rates.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY is testing key resistance at the top of the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) at around 150.80/95, with buyers eyeing the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 151.36.
From a momentum standpoint, buyers are in charge. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is reaching a new higher high, signaling bulls are gathering steam.
A daily close above the 151.00 figure could sponsor a test of the 200-DMA at 151.36. On further strength, the pair could test the July 25 swing low turned resistance at 151.93 before cracking 152.00.
Conversely, if USD/JPY dives beneath 151.00, the first key support would be the Tenkan-Sen at 149.68, ahead of the October 21 low of 149.09.
USD/JPY Price Chart – Daily
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.02%
|0.04%
|0.09%
|-0.05%
|-0.37%
|-0.26%
|-0.14%
|EUR
|-0.02%
|0.03%
|0.08%
|-0.07%
|-0.41%
|-0.27%
|-0.16%
|GBP
|-0.04%
|-0.03%
|0.04%
|-0.08%
|-0.43%
|-0.31%
|-0.19%
|JPY
|-0.09%
|-0.08%
|-0.04%
|-0.13%
|-0.47%
|-0.37%
|-0.23%
|CAD
|0.05%
|0.07%
|0.08%
|0.13%
|-0.32%
|-0.22%
|-0.10%
|AUD
|0.37%
|0.41%
|0.43%
|0.47%
|0.32%
|0.11%
|0.24%
|NZD
|0.26%
|0.27%
|0.31%
|0.37%
|0.22%
|-0.11%
|0.13%
|CHF
|0.14%
|0.16%
|0.19%
|0.23%
|0.10%
|-0.24%
|-0.13%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
