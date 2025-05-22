USD/JPY Price Forecast: Flattens around 143.50

USD/JPY rebounds and turns flat around 143.50 as the US Dollar claws back early losses.

Mounting US fiscal deficit concerns are expected to keep the US Dollar on the backfoot.

Japan’s Akazawa is scheduled to visit Washington over the weekend for the third round of trade talks.

The USD/JPY pair recoups its initial losses and flattens around 143.50 during European trading hours on Thursday. The pair rebounds as the US Dollar (USD) attracts bids on Thursday after a three-day losing streak. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, recovers to near 99.85 from the two-week low of 99.35 posted on Wednesday.

The Greenback suffered in the past few trading days due to accelerating concerns over the already imbalanced United States (US) fiscal deficit. US President Donald Trump’s tax-cut and spending bill has been approved in the lower house and eventually advanced to the House of Senate, during European trading hours, which is expected to add $3.8 trillion to the overall national debt over the decade. This will escalate the already worsening US fiscal crisis and increase interest obligations for the government.

On the economic data front, investors await the flash US S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for May, which will be published at 13:45 GMT.

On the global front, investors await trade talks between the US and Japan later this week. This will be the third round of trade discussions. Japan’s top trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, is scheduled to visit Washington over the weekend.

USD/JPY extends its downside below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is around 144.85, indicating that the near-term trend is bearish.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates inside the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting a sideways trend.

An upside move in the pair towards the psychological level of 150.00 and the March 28 high of 151.21 would come if it breaks above the May 13 high of 148.57.

The asset would face more downside towards the April 22 low of 139.90 and the 14 July 2023 low of 137.25 if it breaks below the May 7 low of 142.42.

USD/JPY daily chart