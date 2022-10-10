- USD/JPY remains mildly bid around fortnight high, up for the fourth consecutive day.
- RSI conditions challenge bulls but sustained break of 12-day-old resistance signals further upside.
- Two-month-old ascending trend line restricts short-term downside, 100-SMA appears immediate support.
USD/JPY holds onto the bullish bias for the fourth consecutive day even as it grinds near 145.50 during early Monday in Europe. In doing so, the yen pair remains mildly bid near the two-week high, marked during the Asian session.
The yen pair’s bullish bias takes clues from the clear upside break of a descending trend line from September 22, now support around 144.90.
Also challenging the USD/JPY bears is the pair’s sustained trading beyond the 100-SMA, close to 144.15 by the press time, as well as an upward-sloping support line from early August, near 143.75 as we write.
It should be noted, however, that the nearly overbought RSI conditions challenge the USD/JPY buyers as they approach the 24-year high marked during the last week, around 145.90.
Following that, an ascending resistance line from September 07, near 146.90, will be in focus.
Overall, USD/JPY remains on the bull’s radar but there prevail a little upside room.
USD/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|145.45
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|145.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|144.01
|Daily SMA50
|139.76
|Daily SMA100
|137.01
|Daily SMA200
|128.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|145.44
|Previous Daily Low
|144.6
|Previous Weekly High
|145.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|143.53
|Previous Monthly High
|145.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|145.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|144.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|144.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|144.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|143.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|145.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|145.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|146.43
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
