USD/JPY Price Analysis: Slips below 200-HMA amid broad US dollar weakness

USD/JPY bears repeat the pullback move from 107.90.

The greenback bears the burden of US President Donald Trump’s tenderness on China, riots in America.

Highs marked since April 16 add to the upside barriers.

107.40, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement act as immediate supports.

USD/JPY drops to 107.61, down 0.18% on a day, during the pre-European session on Monday. The pair recently declines below 200-HMA as the US dollar index (DXY) stays pressured near 11-week low following President Trump’s no sanctions on China while also taking clues from riots in several states of the world’s latest economy.

Technically, the pair’s declines below the key HMA drag it further down toward 107.40 immediate support.

However, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of May 13-19 upside around 107.25 could challenge the bears then after, if not then the sub-107.00 area could return to the charts.

On the contrary, an upside clearance above the recent high around 107.90 isn’t a convincing sign for the pair’s run-up as multiple highs marked since April 16 around 108.10 act as the strong resistance.

In a case where the bulls manage to cross 108.10, which is less likely considering the USD weakness, April month’s high near 109.40 will lure the buyers.

USD/JPY hourly chart

Trend: Bearish