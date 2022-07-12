- USD/JPY snaps six-day uptrend as it retreats from 24-year high.
- Bearish MACD signals, nearly overbought RSI favor corrective pullback.
- Bulls need validation from 137.50 to aim for mid-1991 peak.
- Five-week-long ascending trend line, 20-DMA restrict immediate downside.
USD/JPY pares recent gains at the highest levels since 1998, marked the previous day, as intraday sellers flirt with 137.00 during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote prints the first daily loss in seven while retreating from an upward sloping resistance line from late June.
The yen pair’s latest pullback also gains support from the nearly overbought RSI (14) and bearish MACD signals.
However, a five-week-old support line near 136.10 precedes the 136.00 threshold to restrict the immediate USD/JPY downside. Also acting as short-term support is the 20-DMA, around 135.50 by the press time.
It’s worth noting that the quote’s downside past 135.50 could drag the pair towards the mid-June low of 131.50.
Alternatively, an upside break of the nearby resistance line, at 137.50, will amplify the bullish bias.
In that case, the 140.00 psychological magnet and the mid-1991 peak of 141.94 will be in the spotlight.
Overall, USD/JPY remains in the bullish trajectory but a corrective pullback can’t be ruled out.
USD/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.23
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|137.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.53
|Daily SMA50
|132.14
|Daily SMA100
|126.97
|Daily SMA200
|120.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.75
|Previous Daily Low
|135.99
|Previous Weekly High
|136.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.78
|Previous Monthly High
|137
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|137.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|138.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
