USD/JPY Price Analysis: Holds steady above 100-hour SMA, around mid-110.00s

- USD/JPY found a decent support near 100-hour SMA and stalled the overnight retracement slide.
- The technical set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional near-term gains.
- Dips might be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near 110.00, or weekly swing lows.
The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action heading into the North American session and remained confined in a narrow trading band, just below mid-110.00s.
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the USD/JPY pair and led to a subdued/range-bound price action on Thursday. The underlying bullish sentiment around the equity markets, despite persistent COVID-19 woes, undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen.
That said, the repricing of the likely timing for policy tightening by the Fed, along with a softer tone around the US Treasury bond yields held the US dollar bulls from placing aggressive bets. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that capped the upside for the USD/JPY pair.
From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair attracted some buying near 100-hour SMA and for now, seems to have stalled the overnight retracement slide from over one month tops. However, the lack of any follow-through buying warrants some caution before positioning for any further gains.
Meanwhile, oscillators on 4-hour/daily charts are holding comfortably in the positive territory and favour bullish traders. Hence, any subsequent decline might be seen as a buying opportunity near the 110.25-20 region and remain limited near the key 110.00 psychological mark.
A convincing break below will negate the positive outlook and prompt some aggressive technical selling. The USD/JPY pair might then accelerate the corrective slide towards the next relevant support near the 109.65-60 region before eventually dropping to the 109.00 round figure.
On the flip side, sustained strength beyond the 110.50-55 region could push the USD/JPY pair back towards the overnight swing highs, around the 110.80 region. This is closely followed by the 111.00 mark, above which bulls might aim to challenge YTD tops, around the 111.65 region.
USD/JPY 1-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.41
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|110.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.93
|Daily SMA50
|110.17
|Daily SMA100
|109.68
|Daily SMA200
|107.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.8
|Previous Daily Low
|110.31
|Previous Weekly High
|110.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.72
|Previous Monthly High
|111.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|110.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|111
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains capped below 1.1750 as dollar attempts a bounce
EUR/USD is hovering below 1.1750, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid a tepid risk tone. Treasury yields drop as softer US CPI data lifts the pressure off the Fed for an imminent tapering. US PPI and Jobless Claims awaited.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3850 amid mixed UK data, USD rebound
GBP/USD is easing towards 1.3850, undermined by mixed UK growth and industrial numbers. The cautious market mood lifts the US dollar's safe-haven demand, adding to the weight on the pair. Focus shifts to US data.
XAU/USD needs to crack $1759 to unleash further upside
Gold price is holding the higher ground above $1750, looking to build onto its recovery from five-month lows, as the US dollar nurses losses amid fading hawkish Fed expectations and weaker Treasury yields.
Bitcoin falters as correction might be on horizon
Bitcoin price suggests more gains are incoming as it holds above a supply zone’s upper limit at $45,321. Ethereum price is trying to breach through a resistance area ranging from $3,240 to $3,533.
US CPI for July shows first signs of inflation peaking
American consumer prices delivered the first hint that the rampant gains since January may have reached their apogee, lending support to the Federal Reserve claim that inflation increases will be transitory.