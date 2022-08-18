- USD/JPY prints three-day uptrend, firmer around weekly top.
- Sustained break of monthly resistance line, bullish MACD signal favor buyers.
- Bears should wait for a confluence of ascending triangle for conviction.
USD/JPY picks up bids to refresh intraday high around 135.20 during early Thursday morning in Europe.
In doing so, the yen pair rises for the third consecutive day while justifying the previous day’s upside break of the descending resistance line from mid-July, now support around 134.00.
Also keeping the buyers hopeful is the strongest bullish signal since late June.
However, the 50-DMA and a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since July 22, respectively around 135.40 and 135.50-55, appear tough nut to crack for the USD/JPY buyers.
Following that, a north-run towards June’s monthly high near 137.00 becomes imminent.
If at all the USD/JPY prices remain firmer past 137.00, the yearly top marked in July, around 139.40, will be in focus.
Alternatively, pullback moves remain unimpressive until staying beyond the resistance-turned-resistance line, at 134.00.
Even so, a convergence of the two-week-old ascending trend line and 50% Fibonacci retracement level of May-July upside, near 132.90-85, becomes crucial support to watch as a break of which will confirm the ascending triangle bearish chart pattern.
USD/JPY: Daily Chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.21
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|135.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.49
|Daily SMA50
|135.4
|Daily SMA100
|131.69
|Daily SMA200
|123.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.5
|Previous Daily Low
|133.91
|Previous Weekly High
|135.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.73
|Previous Monthly High
|139.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.0150 amid risk-aversion, ahead of US data
EUR/USD turns south after rejection at 1.0200 as risk-off flows dominate. US dollar finds demand, despite weaker yields and cautious Fed minutes. The euro looks vulnerable amid the deepening EU energy crisis and growth risks.
GBP/USD: Bears tighten grip on the way to 1.2000
GBP/USD is holding lower ground while eyeing 1.2000, as the US dollar benefits from a sour risk sentiment amid growing recessionary fears worldwide. The UK households feel the pinch of a 40-year high inflation rate. Focus shifts to the US data.
Gold eyes a daily close below 21 DMA for further downside Premium
Gold price is fading the early bounce this Thursday, as the US dollar is seeing renewed buying interest amid the extension of risk-off flows. Dire Chinese economic outlook combined with Fed’s caution on a potential downturn keep investors on the edge.
XRP price personifies lack of momentum and disinterest as SEC v. Ripple drags on
XRP price has been trying to breach the $0.381 hurdle for roughly 55 days. A move out of the consolidation between $0.381 and $0.359 will lead to a directional bias. Investors can look to flip long if Ripple retests the $0.340 support level.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!