- The USD/JPY is almost flat in the day, down a minimal 0.01%.
- An upbeat market mood and higher US Treasury yields put a lid on the USD/JPY fall.
- USD/JPY Price Forecast: The bias is neutral-upwards, but a break below 126.90, could open the door for further losses.
The USD/JPY edges lower and records minimal losses of 0.01% in the North American session, courtesy of a positive mood and a weaker greenback. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 127.84.
Sentiment remains upbeat, as US equities gain between 1.27% and 1.90%. The US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value vs. a basket of peers, is down 0.87% and clings to the 102.000 mark, a headwind for the USD/JPY. However, rising US Treasury yields put a lid on the fall, as the 10-year Treasury yield is rising almost seven basis points, sitting at 2.853%.
In the FX space, the risk appetite keeps safe-haven peers downward pressured and risk-sensitive currencies like the AUD, the NZD, and the GBP, up.
On Monday, in the Asian session, the USD/JPY opened near the daily pivot point at 127.90. However, the pair dipped below the S1 pivot at 127.31, towards the daily lows at around 127.15. Nevertheless, the major bounced off the lows during the European session and printed the daily high at 127.85.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY remains neutral-upward biased from a daily chart perspective, albeit approaching April’s 26 swing lows at around 126.94, was unable to break support. Nevertheless, the pair could shift its bias to neutral if USD/JPY bulls fail to break the 20-DMA at 129.23, exposing the major to selling pressure.
The USD/JPY 1-hour chart shows that the pair is trapped between the 50 and 100-hour simple moving averages (SMAs) at 127.98 and 128.19, respectively, but it is upwards. Why? The 20-hour SMA resides below the exchange rate, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shifted bullish above the 50-midline. Therefore, the USD/JPY bias is upwards.
The USD/JPY’s first resistance would be the daily pivot at 127.90. Latter’s breach would send the pair above the 128.00 mark and aim towards the 100-hour SMA at 128.19. Once cleared, the next resistance would be the R1 pivot point at 128.28, followed by the confluence of the 200-hour SMA and the R2 pivot point at 128.67.
Key Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|127.84
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|127.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.27
|Daily SMA50
|125.69
|Daily SMA100
|120.42
|Daily SMA200
|116.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|128.3
|Previous Daily Low
|127.53
|Previous Weekly High
|129.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.02
|Previous Monthly High
|131.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|128
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|127.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|127.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|128.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|128.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|129.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
