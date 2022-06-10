Therefore, the USD/JPY’s first support would be June’s 9 daily low at 133.18. A breach of the latter would expose June’s 8 low at 132.54. Once cleared, the USD/JPY’s next demand zone would be May 9 high-turned-support at 131.34.

The major’s daily chart illustrates that the uptrend remains intact, though the rally appears overextended. The top Bollinger band, at 134.62, would be a challenging resistance level to overcome. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) making lower higher-highs, contrary to the USD/JPY’s price action, might create a negative divergence. That said, the USD/JPY might pull back towards the 131.00 area as JPY’s weakness begins to gather Japanese authorities’ attention near the 135.00 mark.

Wall Street finished the last trading day of the week with losses between 2.53% and 3.56%, portraying the dismal market mood. Meanwhile, US Treasuries rose, with the 10-year benchmark note up at 3.163%, gaining 11 basis points. The greenback followed suit, with the US Dollar Index rallying towards 104.185, up by 0.85%.

The USD/JPY is registering gains close to 2.80% during the week, and on Friday is edging up after reaching a daily low at 133.36, following the statement’s release by Japanese authorities, which acknowledged the yen weakness. The pair fell, though late as the New York session wanes, recovered, and the USD/JPY is trading at 134.43, up 0.11%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.