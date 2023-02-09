USD/JPY Price Analysis: Fades bounce off 200-EMA around mid-131.00s

- USD/JPY reverses the previous day’s recovery from weekly low, sidelined of late.
- Firmer RSI, sustained break of weekly resistance line keeps Yen buyer hopeful.
- Bulls need validation from 131.70 to keep the reins.
USD/JPY seesaws around 131.50 as buyers struggle to extend the previous day’s rebound amid a sluggish start to Thursday’s trading in Europe.
In doing so, the Yen pair struggles to justify Wednesday’s upside break of a downward-sloping resistance line from Monday, as well as the recovery from the 200-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Adding strength to the bullish bias could be the steady run-up of the RSI (14) line, not overbought.
Even so, multiple hurdles marked since Monday challenges the immediate upside near the 131.60-70 horizontal area.
Following that, the USD/JPY rally toward the monthly high of 132.90 can’t be ruled out.
It’s worth observing that the pair’s successful trading above 132.90 will aim for the previous monthly peak surrounding 134.80.
Alternatively, a convergence of the 200-EMA and the previous resistance line challenges the USD/JPY bears around 130.70.
Following that, the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s February 02-06 upside, respectively near the 130.50 and 130.00 round figure, will be in focus.
Should the Yen pair remains bearish past 130.00, the odds of witnessing a slump toward the multi-month low marked in January, around 127.20, can’t be ruled out.
To sum up, USD/JPY remains on the bull’s radar despite the latest inaction.
USD/JPY: Hourly chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|131.43
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|131.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.79
|Daily SMA50
|132.4
|Daily SMA100
|138.43
|Daily SMA200
|136.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|131.54
|Previous Daily Low
|130.6
|Previous Weekly High
|131.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|128.08
|Previous Monthly High
|134.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|131.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|130.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|131.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|132.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|132.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
