USD/JPY Price Analysis: Extends pullback from key hurdles below 111.00

- USD/JPY bounces off intraday low, remains pressured around 15-month high.
- Bearish candlestick below important resistances backs further consolidation of gains.
- Two-month-old rising channel, bullish MACD keep buyers hopeful.
USD/JPY pares intraday losses around 110.85 as European traders prepare for Friday’s bell. The risk barometer pair jumped to the highest since March 2020 the previous day before closing with mild losses around 110.87.
In doing so, the quote not only reversed from the upper line of a short-term trend channel but also closed below a three-month-long horizontal hurdle. Furthermore, a daily bearish spinning top also favors intraday sellers of USD/JPY.
However, the pullback moves may fade around 110.70 and early month top near 110.30 amid bullish MACD.
Should the USD/JPY bears dominate past 110.30, the 110.00 psychological magnet and support line of the stated channel, close to 109.65, will be the key to watch.
Meanwhile, the 111.00 round figure and the channel’s resistance near 111.10 will keep challenging the short-term bulls. In a case where the USD/JPY prices rally beyond 111.10, a gradual run-up towards the year 2020 peak surrounding 112.25-30 can’t be ruled out.
USD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.87
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|110.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.98
|Daily SMA50
|109.3
|Daily SMA100
|108.59
|Daily SMA200
|106.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|111.12
|Previous Daily Low
|110.69
|Previous Weekly High
|110.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.61
|Previous Monthly High
|110.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|110.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|110.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|111.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|111.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
