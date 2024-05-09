USD/JPY Price Analysis: Could test 156.00 due to the hawkish bias

- USD/JPY could test the psychological level of 156.00 followed by the upper boundary of the ascending channel.
- The bullish trend would be confirmed if the MACD line crosses over the signal line.
- The 14-day EMA at 154.89 appears as the immediate support.
USD/JPY continues its winning streak for the fourth successive session, trading around 155.80 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair is consolidating within the ascending channel, with the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) positioned above the 50-level, indicating a bullish bias.
Additionally, the momentum indicator Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line is positioned above the centerline and shows convergence below the signal line. If the MACD line crosses over the signal line, suggest a signal to buy as confirmation of a bullish trend.
The USD/JPY pair could find resistance around the psychological level of 156.00. A break above this level could lead the pair to test the upper boundary of the ascending channel around the level of 159.70.
On the downside, the 14-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 154.89 appears as the immediate support, followed by the lower boundary of the ascending channel around the psychological level of 154.00. A break below this level could lead the pair to retest May’s low at 151.86 recorded on May 3.
USD/JPY: Daily Chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|155.82
|Today Daily Change
|0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|155.53
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|154.89
|Daily SMA50
|152.17
|Daily SMA100
|149.54
|Daily SMA200
|148.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|155.68
|Previous Daily Low
|154.56
|Previous Weekly High
|160.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|151.86
|Previous Monthly High
|160.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|155.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|154.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|154.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|154.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|153.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|155.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|156.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|157.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends weekly decline, approaches 1.0700
EUR/USD grinds lower and nears 1.0700 in European trading hours. The US Dollar takes modest advantage of a mixed sentiment and the absence of relevant macroeconomic news. An uptick in government bond yields provides additional support to the Greenback.
GBP/USD pressures weekly lows ahead of BoE rate decision
GBP/USD challenges weekly lows below 1.2500 as investors await the Bank of England monetary policy announcement. The Boe is widely anticipated to keep the main rate benchmark at 5.25%, with the focus on the Quarterly Inflation Report and Governor Bailey's words.
Gold stable just above $2,300 ahead of a fresh catalyst
Gold price remains little changed for a fourth consecutive day on Thursday, trading just above the $2,300 mark. The soft performance of global equities keeps the bright metal afloat as investors hope for directional clues.
President Biden threatens crypto with possible veto of Bitcoin custody among trusted custodians
Joe Biden could veto legislation that would allow regulated financial institutions to custody Bitcoin and crypto. Biden administration’s stance would disrupt US SEC’s work to protect crypto market investors and efforts to safeguard broader financial system.
BoE set to leave interest rates unchanged amid increasing expectations of cuts
It's anticipated that the BoE will maintain the benchmark interest rate at 5.25% after its policy meeting today at 11:00 GMT. Alongside the policy rate announcement, the bank will release the Monetary Policy Minutes and the Monetary Policy Report.